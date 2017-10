× Expand Getty Images

Chubby's Cheesesteaks at 2232 N. Oakland will be opening a second location in late spring in West Milwaukee at 2147 Miller Park Way in front of Menard's. It will feature the full menu, plus a breakfast menu for their planned 7 a.m. opening time. Dine-in, take out and delivery will be offered from morning until late night.

Previous: http://expressmilwaukee.com/article-permalink-1946.html