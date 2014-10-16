Signs of the Times

“Selfie fever x93 has begun to sully the sacred Islamic pilgrimages to Mecca, according to scholars who complained to Arab News in September. What for centuries has been a hallowed journey intended to renew the spirit of Islam (that all Muslims are called upon to experience at least once) has come, for some in the so-called “Facebook era, x93 to resemble a trip to Disneyland, with visitors to the Sacred Mosque texting friends the

“evidence x93 of their piety. (Another scholar complained in a New York Times opinion piece in October that Mecca is often experienced more as a tour packaged by marketers and centered around Mecca’s upscale shopping malls rather than religious structures.)

The New Normal

■ Just in time for California’s new law requiring explicit consent for students' sexual activities is the free iPhone/Google app Good2Go, which developer Lee Ann Allman promises will simplify the consent process (and even document it). As described in a September slate.com report, Good2Go requires the initiator to send the prospective partner to at least four smartphone screens, wait for a text message, provide phone numbers (unless he/she is a multiple-user with an “account x93) and choose accurately one’s sobriety level—all before “the mood x93 evaporates (ending the app’s usefulness). It took the tech-savvy Slate writer four minutes to navigate the process—and she was still unclear which sexual activities had been consented to, since those specifics aren’t referenced. (The app has since been pulled from the market.)

■ New York Giants tight end Larry Donnell manages his own fantasy league team by “drafting x93 NFL players for virtual competitions based on their real-life statistics of the previous weekend. Donnell lamented to North Jersey’s The Record in October that he had benched virtual “Larry Donnell x93 on his fantasy team the week before because he thought his other tight end (“Vernon Davis x93) would do better. In reality, real Donnell had a career-high game, with his three touchdowns leading the real Giants to a 45-14 victory. However, Donnell’s fantasy team lost badly because virtual Larry Donnell (and his weekend statistical bonanza) was on Donnell’s bench.

A Perfect World

In August, the Tampa Bay Times reported a dispute in Dunedin, Fla., between 12-year-old lemonade-stand operator T.J. Guerrero and the adult neighbor (Doug Wilkey) trying to close him down as an unlicensed entrepreneur, despite Guerroro’s business plan for assisting his favorite animal shelter. Of course, T.J. was quickly inundated with donations, media praise and more lemonade sales. Wilkey, however, is under investigation by the city after a tipster revealed that Wilkey himself might operate a home-based financial services business not properly licensed.

Perspective

Prosecutors in Killeen, Texas, are seeking the death penalty for Marvin Guy, who in May shot one SWAT officer to death and wounded another as they conducted an unannounced (“no-knock x93) drug raid on his home at 5:30 a.m.—leading Guy to believe hoodlums were breaking in and thus provoking him to grab his gun and start firing. (The tip given to police was bogus; no drugs were found.) However, in December, 90 miles away in another Texas county, mistaken SWAT-raid victim Henry Magee also killed an officer under similar circumstances (except that Magee actually had some marijuana), but was cleared in the shooting by a grand jury’s acceptance of self-defense. Guy is black; Magee is white.

Least Competent Criminals

■ Not Ready for Prime Time: William Dixon, 21, was arrested in Brentwood, Tenn., in August fleeing a Best Buy store after arousing suspicion. According to the police report, Dixon, on foot, ran across all lanes of Interstate 65, but the chase ended when he collided with a tree.

■ Walter Morrison, 20, a United Parcel Service baggage agent at Phoenix’s Sky Harbor airport, apparently intended only to swipe random parcels, but inadvertently came upon, in one package, a diamond (later found to be worth about $160,000). Police charging him in September said he traded the diamond to a friend for a gram of marijuana (around $20, retail).

