Chuck Shepherd's News of The Weird

Bright Ideas

■ Britain’s Home Office revealed in November (by releasing archived documents from 1982) that among the contingency suggestions for worst-case nuclear attack on the country was commissioning “psychopaths x93 to help keep order. They are “very good in crises, x93 an advocate wrote, because “they have no feelings for others, nor moral code, and tend to be very intelligent and logical, x93 and thus could do quite well at containing the vigilante survivalist enclaves that might develop in the event parts of the kingdom became lawless. (After an apparently thoughtful debate, the suggestion was not agreed to.)

■ Great Art! At a recent art show at Paris’ Palais de Tokyo, Italian artist Sven Sachsalber, for his provocative piece, brought in a large haystack on Nov. 13, dropped a needle into it, and gave himself two days to find it. Late the next day, he picked it up. (Palais de Tokyo calls itself an “anti-museum par excellence. x93)

Ironies

■ (1) Three homes on the Pacific Ocean near Grayland, Wash., were washed away by violent rainstorms in early December, but the residents had seen it coming. The longtime local name for the area is “Washaway Beach. x93 Said one, “I knew it was going to happen sooner or later, but I had hoped it wasn’t this soon. x93 (2) In November, an airline’s advertising staff created the catchy slogan (to attract impulse travelers), “Want to go somewhere, but don’t know where? x93 and convinced management to send it, via Twitter, to the airline's thousands of followers. (Spoiler: The airline was Malaysia Airlines, whose Flight 370 still has not been found.)

■ Hide the Show Program Inside the Porn: A theatrical producer in Madrid found a way around Spain’s recent steep sales tax increase on certain entertainment venues (sports, movies, live theater): It sold back issues of vintage pornographic magazines for the equivalent of $20—with a “free x93 ticket to its latest stage production of a play by Pedro Calderon de la Barca. (A show ticket would carry a 21% tax, but a pornographic magazine is still taxed at 4%.)

First-World Problems

(1) NBC’s “Today x93 show reported in December the “heartbreak x93 parents are feeling when they learn that the supposedly unique name (“wonderful, distinctive, rarely heard x93) they had given their infant in the last year or two (e.g., “Mason, x93 “Liam, x93 “Lily x93) actually appeared on BabyCenter’s annual list of most popular names of 2014 (sixth, third and eighth, respectively). (2) After hearing tenants’ complaints, the New York City Council is now considering a regulation requiring landlords to post notices if a common area or amenity is unusable for 24 hours or more—which applies of course to elevators and laundry rooms, but would also extend to any air hockey or foosball facilities in the building.

Perspective

Although elephants, rhesus monkeys, cobras, cows and water buffalos are regarded as sacred by many of India's Hindus, the animals most certainly do not live idyllic lives, according to a November BBC News dispatch. As “growing populations are swallowing up habitat, x93 the divine symbols are forced to the cities, where they must dodge traffic, forage garbage for food, and endanger themselves encountering people less certain of their holiness (such as in the November report of the cobra harassing customers at an ATM in Delhi). As representatives of Lord Ganesha, elephants live well only during religious festivals, but otherwise must navigate asphalt and potholes that tear up their hooves. In another November incident, some Hindu leaders protested a drive to kill rats that had infested the Maharaja Yeshwantrao hospital in Indore—because Ganesha was depicted riding a mouse.

Police Report

Big Crime: (1) Four officers responded in Tayport, Scotland, in July to arrest Irene Clark, 65, who spent 48 hours in jail—after committing the crime of swatting her husband with a magazine while arguing over TV programs (causing a paper cut). (2) Christopher Saunders, 38, pleaded guilty in North Devon, England, in November to possession of 0.09 grams of marijuana (value: 14 cents).

© 2014 CHUCK SHEPHERD