Company Brewing Takes Over Stonefly

Company Brewing, a brewpub and restaurant, will open in the former Stonefly Brewing space in Riverwest in February 2015. Owners George Bregar, a home brewer and former director of coffee at Colectivo, and Karen Bell, owner of Bavette la Boucherie, hope to open the brewpub with five or six of its own beers, tentatively including an American pale ale, a Belgian wit, an IPA and an oaked red ale.

The owners plan to hire a chef, and Bell will divide her time between the brewpub and Bavette. The menu will feature nose-to-tail cooking and some dishes served family-style. Notably bucking the trend, small plates will not be featured. Suggested beer pairings will be offered.