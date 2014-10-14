Craft Beer Dinner at Motor

The Harley-Davidson Museum's restaurant, Motor, is teaming up with Central Waters Brewing Company for a craft beer dinner.

The event, on Oct. 22, will feature food from Motor's executive chef Kirk Wright paired with Central Waters beer and beer cocktails. Passed hors d'oeuvres and beer cocktails will be served at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m.

The menu includes duck confit crostini, butternut squash shooters, mussels with bacon and crispy sweet potatoes, braised chicken with parsnip puree and apples, Asian glazed pork belly with risotto, and chocolate bacon bourbon doughnuts. Tickets are $40 and reservations are required.