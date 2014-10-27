Creative Arts Festival Featuring Veterans

The National Veterans Creative Arts Festival is coming to Milwaukee for the first time! Now in its 26th year, the NVCAF represents thousands of veterans around the country who use creative arts as part of their rehabilitation, readjustment, recovery, health and wellness.

The festival, which is hosted by a different VA in a different city each year, is the culmination of a competitive process that starts locally at some 120 VAs around the country. All Veterans invited to participate in the NVCAF are selected winners of local year-long, national fine arts talent competitions. Presented by the Department of Veterans Affairs, the American Legion Auxiliary and a number of local sponsors, the Milwaukee show will feature 41 artists and 63 performers, with the veterans hosted at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center (5000 W. National Ave.) starting Monday, Oct. 27 (where they can take workshops and rehearse) up until the free public showcase.

The showcase will begin on Sunday, Nov. 2 with an Art Exhibition at noon in the Milwaukee Theater Rotunda (artists will be present to visit and answer questions) followed by the Stage Show production at 2 p.m., which will consist of about 23 pieces of music, dance, drama, creative writing and more. Four of the numbers in the Stage Show will feature the 63-voice Festival Chorus and will be accompanied by a professional orchestra. Emceeing the show is Grammy-nominated country singer Michael Peterson, who will also perform a song with the chorus.

Both the NVCAF Art Exhibition (noon) and Stage Show (2 p.m.) on Sunday, Nov. 2 at the Milwaukee Theatre (500 W. Kilbourn Ave.) are free and open to the public. Complimentary tickets, required for the Stage Show, can be reserved by calling 414-389-4099.