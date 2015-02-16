Dance Happening - Keigwin + Company

× Expand Thinkstock

February 21, 8 PM @ Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts, 19805 W. Capitol Ave., Brookfield

The contemporary dance troupe KEIGWIN + COMPANY, led by dancer/choreographer Larry Keigwin, is known for its technical excellence and eerie, thought-provoking style. Based in New York, the group travels nationwide and is visiting to share four pieces from their repertoire of 29 dances and community projects. This performance will feature Brookfield native Emily Schoen. During the day on Feb. 20th, the company will also conduct workshops and a student performance for which tickets may still be available. Call 262-781-9520 or visit wilson-center.com.