Deays of Percussion at UWM

Sponsored by the Wisconsin Chapter of the Percussive Arts Society (PAS) and presented by UW-Milwaukee’s Peck School of the Arts, Days of Percussion is a two-day percussion festival featuring educational and entertaining clinics, demonstrations, displays, lectures, workshops and performances. Held Jan. 23-24 at the UWM Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts, the event welcomes high school musicians, beginners, professional percussionists, and UW System percussion students as well as students from private Wisconsin colleges and universities. Concerts, which will include performances from the UWM Percussion Ensemble, the Heritage Drum Line, Third Coast Percussion and the All-Star Percussion Ensemble, are free to UWM students.

Attendance fees for Days of Percussion’s clinics and workshops are $20 for Non-PAS members, and $10 for PAS members.

To learn more about Days of Percussion or to view a complete schedule of the event visit http://www4.uwm.edu/psoa/music/outreach/days-of-percussion.cfm