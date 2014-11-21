‘Edible Milwaukee’ at Holiday Folk Fair International

Helping to sponsor Holiday Folk Fair International’s Cooking Stage for the second year in a row, Edible Milwaukee magazine is excited to feature three sessions with four incredible chefs on Nov. 22.

At noon, meet executive chef of Watertown’s Harvest Market, Justin Johnson. Well versed both in the kitchen and as a freelance writer, Johnson is an advisory panelist for Edible Milwaukee and public speaker on nutrition, food service and sustainability. Fresh fare is non-negotiable and he creates distinctive seasonal dishes for Harvest Market and all of his catered events using only the best ingredients. Johnson has received national recognition for his consulting firm Sustainable Kitchens that specializes in elevating non-commercial food service programs. Johnson will kick-off the day by making beef chasseur, a French hunter’s stew.

At 2 p.m., meet Guy Roeseler and David Lau, co-owners of Wauwatosa’s Ono Kine Grindz. This Hawaiian deli and grocery store’s name translates to “delicious good food x93 and the pair features exceptional flavors and spices from their former home in the Pacific Ocean. Their goal is to offer Milwaukee a true slice of Hawaii year-round. At the Holiday Folk Fair, they will share with guests Hawaiian-style chicken long rice noodle soup.

At 4 p.m., meet owner and personal chef at Down to Earth, Karen Gill. This self-taught cook who has visited over 20 counties focuses on obtaining, preparing and sharing healthy foods. Her culinary skills range from gluten-free to raw dishes to international plates and more. As a personal chef, she cooks customized meals in her clients’ homes. Gill also offers cooking classes and works often with Wellspring, a nonprofit organic farm, CSA and education center in Newberg. Gill will top off the afternoon with Russian beef vegetable soup.

For more information, click here or call the International Institute of Wisconsin at 414-225-6220. The Holiday Folk Fair International runs Friday, Nov. 21 2 p.m.-10 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 22 10 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 23 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Wisconsin Exposition Center at State Fair Park, 8200 W Greenfield, West Allis.