Ernie G’s Birthday Bash

Some radio DJs build personal personal connections with their listeners more avidly than others.

Ernie G., active on Milwaukee's airwaves for over 30 years, knows how to celebrate with his listeners. He's letting them in on his free birthday bash on Saturday Jan. 10 at Club Celebrations, 4740 W. Bradley Road.

Unlike his Wednesday evening residency at Celebrations and his Saturday afternoon “G.'s Jams x93 show on WNOV, his mix of '70s-'80s funk and R&B, current Southern soul, line dance favorites and the occasional mainstream urban hit that works within that mix won't be the main feature.That honor goes to The Kenny Walker Band. Walker's saxophone accompanied rock and roll wild man Little Richard for 20 years; he also worked with Milwaukee hero Harvey Scales.

Ernie G. suggests making the scene by 6:30 p.m. to secure a good seat. No cover charge!