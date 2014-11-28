Fair Trade Holiday Bazaar

× Expand Fairtrade International

The Economic Justice Committee presents the 10th annual Fair Trade Bazaar at the First Unitarian Society of Milwaukee (Max Otto Hall; 1342 N. Astor St.) on Nov. 30 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. This year, the Bazaar is working exclusively with Fair Trade for All, a vibrant shop on North Avenue in Wauwatosa that sells only fairly-traded items, meaning as much of the proceeds as possible are returned to the artist so he/she can make a livable wage.

Retail items will mostly cost between $5 and $20 and a few of the many include brightly colored silk, pashmina and cotton scarves from Thailand; 10- and 12-ounce packages of coffees from Massachusetts-based Equal Exchange, which partners with coffee farmers in Guatemala, Nicaragua, the Democratic Republic of Congo and El Salvador; chocolate bars from Divine, a company owned by cocoa farmers in Guana; and dried-bean soup mixes from Women’s Bean Project, providing transitional employment to Colorado women.

Ten percent of the Fair Trade Bazaar’s earnings will go to Dryhootch of America’s coffee shop at 1030 E. Brady St. For more information, click here or call 414-273-5257.