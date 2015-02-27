Family Affair Expo (With a Touch of Soul)

× Expand Getty Images

It might not be the primary intention of the organizers of the Family Affair Expo to bring African-American nightlife to daylight hours. But so it does at the March 21 event, 9 a.m to 3 p.m. at Wisconsin State Fair Park’s Tommy G. Thompson Youth Center (640 South 84th Street, West Allis).

Presented by R&B radio WKKV 100.7 FM (V100) alongside Milwaukee Public Schools and Metro PCS, the Expo includes performances by local singers Trevis Romell and DLux—the latter snagged nationally known rapper Ace Hood to ply rhymes to one of his songs last year. There will also be a student band from West Allis' Skai Performing Arts Academy. Those in the mood to laugh have the opportunity to get in some yuks thanks to up-and-coming stand-up Kelly Kellz, likely performing material appropriate for all ages.

Younger attendees can receive glitter tattoos, hang out and have pictures taken with the Easter Bunny and numerous mascots from such concerns as Klement's Sausage, the Milwaukee Admirals, Marcus Theaters and others; kids can even try out being a Minion from the Despicable Me movies. Female patrons will be able to receive breast cancer screenings, while free haircuts will be available for all. It should be an event to offer fun for most everyone. If it abets in strengthening Milwaukee families, all the better.