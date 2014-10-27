Fighting Hunger in Wisconsin

× Expand via Feed Your Soul - Milwaukee

For 11 years, Milwaukee’s volunteer-driven art auction Feed Your Soul has helped raise funds for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin by auctioning off decorated bowls and artwork. Every $1 donated to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin provides five meals to those in need and Feed Your Soul has raised more than $365,000 for the nonprofit food bank since its start, providing over 1.8 million meals to hungry children and families in eastern Wisconsin.

Jennifer Simchick, committee member and PR chair for Feed Your Soul, says the event attracts over 600 guests each year. “Our guests enjoy attending this event benefiting a great cause. We have a tremendous following of people that come back every year and bring new friends to spread the word about the cause. Our guests have told us that Feed Your Soul is the place to be. x93

This year close to 65 local artists are involved with Feed Your Soul and have donated at least 30 transformed bowls and an additional 30 pieces of artwork. The party will include music, raffle items, appetizers, signature cocktails and more.

Feed Your Soul will be held Friday, Nov. 7 at Flux Design (811 E. Vienna Ave.) in Riverwest from 7:30-11 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance or $40 at the door. Donations of decorated bowls and artwork will be accepted until Nov. 4; contact Simchick at 414-581-0891 or jennifer.simchick@alcoa.com.

For more information about the event or to purchase tickets, visit fysmke.com, email jmendenhall@feedingamericawi.org or call 414-831-6345.