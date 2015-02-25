More Food at Southridge

× Expand Getty Images

Southridge Mall in Greendale has a number of recent restaurant openings: LaFrutta, Yumz Gourmet Frozen Yogurt and TCBY. LaFrutta is a specialty fruit stand that offers fruit salads, fresh juices, smoothies, snow cones and milk shakes,and is located near the food court. Yumz is a self-serve frozen yogurt shop with seasonal flavors and toppings located in the center court of the mall. TCBY, another frozen yogurt shop, also opened. It is sharing a newly renovated space with Mrs. Field's, a sister brand, and is located on the lower level next to the food court.