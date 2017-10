× Expand Gigi's Cupcakes

To celebrate the franchise owner's appearance on the CBS show “Undercover Boss, x93 the local branch of Gigi's Cupcakes at 2751 N. Mayfair Rd. is holding a contest to win several prizes, including free cupcakes for a year to one winner. Fans can register to win on February 13, the same day the episode will air.

http://www.gigiscupcakesusa.com/undercover-boss