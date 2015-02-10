FRO DUDE, Vaughan

× Expand Photos by Rachel Buth

Do you have a "style philosophy" and how does that inform your wardrobe choices?

I don't see a difference between male and female clothing whatsoever. I only view them as fitting different type bodies better or worse. Anyone can wear whatever they want. I like how my body looks in dresses or skirts, so that's what I tend to wear.

I totally agree with your view on non-gendered clothing; people should where whatever they feel, regardless of who it is "meant" for. Where are some places you draw inspiration from when putting together your ensembles?

I look at the mannequins in stores or just images I see online, and build off of that if something catches my attention. I usually have a general idea of what I like but I always tend to add something unique to the outfit. I also try to get weird things from thrift stores and see if I can pull it off in public.

Fabulous. Tell me about the pieces of this particular outfit.

The blue dress is thrifted, the boots were my grandfather's, and l made the raccoon tail necklace out of tails I had ordered from Etsy.com. I'm sporting a Claddagh ring and a silver ring depicting two people in a sexual embrace. I got them both from head shops in the area.

Do you have a favorite item in your wardrobe?

Hmm, my favorite item is perhaps this black shawl covered in embroidered roses; because it's so unique, yet goes with almost anything.

Do you have any advice for people trying to develop a "personal style?"

Just get out and start exploring different types of stores and online fashion blogs. It's definitely fun to just pick something from a thrift store that grabs your eye and attempt to work with it.