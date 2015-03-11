Frogwater at the Oconomowoc Art Center

× Expand Frogwater / Via Facebook

Since 1997, the duo John and Susan Nicholson known as Frogwater has been offering their hometown of Milwaukee a solid repertoire of Celtic music generously mixed with bluegrass, blues and country styles alongside unique original material. This WAMI award-winning pair has performed regularly at Milwaukee Irish Fest and now comes to the Oconomowoc Arts Center (OAC) as part of the organization’s monthly Cabaret Café Series.

Frogwater kicks off their exuberant live performance at 7 p.m., which features guitar, mandolin, banjo and fiddle in addition to the couple’s memorable vocals. “Music has always been a very important part of our lives. We met each other through music and now it’s a central part of our family, x93 says John in OAC’s press release. “Music helps us celebrate being together. It makes a difference when you do something that brings so much joy to people. x93 Show-only tickets are $25 for adults and seniors and $15 for youth 18 and under.

The Dinner Package treats guests to Executive Chef Jenny Truchan’s feast of Applewood smoked beef brisket and pork shoulder served with creamy or sweet chili vinegar slaw, bacon baked beans with choice of sauces and banana cream pie before the show. Dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. and the dinner-and-show package is $38 for adults and seniors; $25 for youth 18 and under.

Cabaret Café: Frogwater will be held Friday, March 20 and Saturday, March 21 at OAC’s Little Theater, 641 E. Forest St. Oconomowoc. Reservations are required. To purchase tickets, call 262-560-3172 or click here.