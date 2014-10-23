Full Closure of WIS 83 and US 18 Intersection in Waukesha County

This week from 8 a.m. Friday, Oct. 24 through 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 27, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will be closing the intersection of WIS 83 and US 18 in the village of Wales as part of the WIS 83 reconstruction project.

When the intersection re-opens on Monday morning, it will function as a roundabout. Construction operations will continue into late fall in order to permanently construct a roundabout in that location.

WisDOT has chosen an off-peak traffic time to minimize impacts to motorists who can utilize the following detour routes.

From US 18 (east of the intersection) get on County TT (Meadowbrook Rd.), proceed north to connect with the I-94 westbound on-ramp. Proceed west on the freeway to the County C off-ramp to go southbound on County C until you link back with US 18.

From US 18 (west of the intersection) follow the opposite sequence.

From WIS 83 (south of the intersection) get on County G, proceed west to County C northbound to US 18. Go east on US 18 to County C northbound, then Eastbound I-94 to the WIS 83 off-ramp.

From WIS 83 (north of the intersection) follow the opposite sequence.

For more information, visit dot.wisconsin.gov/projects/seregion/83/index.htm.

In the event of inclement weather, the closure will occur the following weekend of October 31st through November 3rd.