Germany Meets Mitchell Park Domes

Don your lederhosen/dirndl or favorite soccer jersey (or wear both!) on Saturday, March 7 for The Domes’ upcoming “Germany Under Glass x93 festival. The event will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, the centennial anniversary of the start of World War 1 and Germany’s winning of the 2014 World Cup.
Authentic German foods and desserts will be aplenty and this year also offers a Biergarten featuring German beer, pretzels, landjaegers (semi-dried sausages) and roasted almonds. T-shirts, glass ornaments and custom-made dirndls will be available for purchase and the entire family is sure to enjoy the dancing, music, crafts and games galore.
General admission is $7 for everyone 18 and older; $5 for seniors, persons with disabilities, students and youth 6-17-years-old; and free for children five and under. For more information, call 414-257-5600 or click here.
Event Schedule
- Schedule for the Lobby Stage
- 9-9:45 a.m. Kurt von Eckroth
- 9:55-10:15 a.m. D.A.N.K Choir
- 10:25-10:45 a.m. D’Lustig’n Wendlstoana
- 10:55-11:15 a.m. D.A.N.K. Dancers
- 11:25-11:45 a.m. Milwaukee German Immersion School
- 11:55 a.m.-12:25 p.m. Familiemusi Hacker-Mueller
- 12:35-1:15 p.m. Danube Cultural Society
- 1:25-1:45 p.m. Spielmannszug Milwaukee Tanzsterne
- 1:55-2:45 p.m. United Donauschwaben of Milwaukee
- 2:55-3:15 p.m. John Miller - Organ Grinder
- 3:25-4:20 p.m. Pommersche Tanzdeel Freistadt
- 4:30-4:50 p.m. Beverly Persa
- Music Schedule for the Show Dome
- 9-9:45 a.m. Heimatmorgen
- 9:55-10:30 a.m. Pommersche Späldeel Freistadt
- 10:40-11:10 a.m. Kurt von Eckroth
- 11:20-11:40 a.m. D’Lustig’n Wendlstoana
- 11:50-12:15 a.m. Spielmannszug Milwaukee Drum & Bugle Corps
- 12:25-12:50 a.m. John Miller - Organ Grinder
- 1-1:30 p.m. Beverly Persa
- 1:40-2:40 p.m. Gunter’s Good Time Band
- 2:50-3:30 p.m. Familiemusi Hacker-Mueller
- 3:40-4:50 p.m. Die Hochländer Kerle
- Schedule of Trivia and Talks in the Education Center
- 9:30-9:45 a.m. German Trivia, with Sy Kreilein
- 10-10:30 a.m. Germany’s Peaceful Revolution and Re-Unification, with Siggi Piwek
- 10:45-11:15 a.m. German Pioneers of Brewing, with Gary Luther
- 11:30 a.m.-Noon East German Identity after 1989, with Dr. Winson Chu
- 12:15-12:45 p.m. German Trivia, with Sy Kreilein
- 1-1:30 p.m. German Beer, Bread and Sausage, with Barbara Merten-Brugger
- 1:45-2:15 p.m. WWI and German Americans, with Dr. Cora Lee Kluge
- 2:30-3 p.m. Werner von Braun: Father of the Space Program, with Reinhard Mueller
- 3-3:30 p.m. German Easter Traditions, with John Schaefer
- 3:15-4:15 p.m. German Milwaukee Cooking, with Trudy Paradis