Go Fund Me a Restaurant

Chef and restauranteur Frank Sanchez is hoping to move into the former Mr. Webo's space on S. Howell in Bayview, which closed abruptly in September. Serendipitously, that is the same space where he had opened his original restaurant, Taqueria Azteca. He moved the restaurant to a larger space after gaining popularity, but was forced to close and has worked at other restaurants since.

Now, Sanchez is trying to open his new venture, Sazon, in the former Mr. Webo's and Taqueria Azteca by raising $7,000 in startup costs with a GoFundMe campaign. Sazon will feature Mexican soul food tapas with a European flair, according to his GoFundMe page. It will also feature some favorite menu items from Taqueria Azteca.