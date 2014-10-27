It's not like the Lord ever said, "Let there be laughter" in Genesis' creation account, but church folks can appreciate stand-up comedy much as anyone. Humor comes Saturday Nov. 1 to the Mason Temple Church, 6098 N. 35th St., as promoter Arthur Burke brings his second annual gospel comedy festival to Milwaukee.

Headlining the hilarity is Broderick Rice. His skewed ruminations on ecclesiastical life have been cracking up saints and sinners alike since the '90s, and his albums have sold well enough to chart on Billboard's gospel sales tallies. Also playing are Comedy Central, BET and Tonight Show funny man Carl Strong and local up and comer T Dot Bigsby, presumably working cleaner than much of what he’s posted on YouTube. Rounding out the bill is Betty G., who is to the current state of soul gospel music as "Weird" Al Yankovic is to the wider pop world.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and the fun begins at 7. For ticket information, Burke may be reached at 414-610-5033.