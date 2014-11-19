Gospel Music Live on Saturday

Soul gospel of the slicker variety regularly crossing over to adult R&B radio play may have a higher profile in some circles, but more traditional sounds in popular African-American sacred music still maintain a vibrant, commercially viable presence in some Milwaukee churches.

Local male vocal group Doc Smith and The Disciples will record a live album at a concert this Saturday, Nov. 22, at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, 2375 N. 25th St.

Several guest openers, at least one from far away as Beloit, will be preparing the way for the headliners. Attendees should anticipate a perspiration-soaked, joyous atmosphere that should come as a respite to the currently wintry temperatures. For ticket information, call 342-8200.