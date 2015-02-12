The Gospel Pilot hosts the Supreme Angels

× Expand Thinkstock

On Saturday March 7 at 4 p.m., Rev. Charles "The Gospel Pilot" Green hosts a concert acknowledging his many years and continued duties as DJ at WNOV-AM. Headlining is one of the few internationally-recognized male vocals groups on the music's traditional side with roots in Milwaukee, Slim's Supreme Angels.

Original lead singer Howard "Slim" Hunt, who moved from Mississippi to Wisconsin in his teens in the early 1950s, passed on in 2007, but the group named for him continues. Local support acts include The Bruffordaires, Fredda (say Free-dah) & Pure Voices, The Gill Singers, and The Holy Gospel Singers. It all goes down at Community of Grace Baptist Church, 1908 W. Atkinson Ave., with tickets $15 in advance and $20 at the door. For more information, call 449-5490.