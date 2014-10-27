Grassroots Salad Opens at Brookfield Square

Grassroots Salad Company has opened in the food court at Brookfield Square mall. Modeled on concepts that have succeeded on the East Coast, owners Peter and Louie Liapis hope to bring healthy dining alternatives to places that are generally lacking in healthy choices—like malls.

The menu is focused on salads that can also be served as a wrap, with Tex-Mex, Greek, Asian and cobb salad options. Customers can also make their own salad by choosing from toppings such as fresh beets, sunflower seeds, quinoa and avocado. Dressings are housemade and include Greek goddess, orange poppyseed and roasted peanut ginger. Fresh juices are also available, such as Green Power, with apple, kale, spinach and pineapple.