Greater Milwaukee Foundation’s Gifts to the Community

× Expand Thinkstock

When an organization turns 100, a much deserved celebratory event is usually on the horizon. The Greater Milwaukee Foundation is going above and beyond a one-time party, however, and thanking the community for its support in a more expansive way: by offering gifts to the public throughout the year of 2015.

The first “Gift to the Community x93 is an all-access, free weekend at Milwaukee Public Museum Saturday, Jan. 24 and Sunday, Jan. 25. MPM will be open between 9 a.m.-5 p.m. free-of-charge. No reservations are needed and all are welcome regardless of county of residence. Guests will be treated as “members for a day, x93 entitling them to discounts on food, beverages and gifts. The Daniel M. Soref National Geographic Dome Theater & Planetarium will also be open at no cost to visitors and will feature the show Cosmic Colors .

For more details about Greater Milwaukee Foundation’s January Gift to the Community, click here. For questions and general information, contact Milwaukee Public Museum at 414-278-2728 or click here.