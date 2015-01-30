Greater Milwaukee Golf Show Swings Into Town

× Expand Thinkstock

What’s the next best thing to teeing up while we wait out this winter? Getting a first look at the latest golfing gear and honing your swing at the Greater Milwaukee Golf Show!

This interactive golf extravaganza ranks as one of the largest in the Midwest, having attracted more than 13,000 golf enthusiasts last year. Why so popular? For starters, every attendee receives a free round of golf from Milwaukee County Parks or a discounted round at Brown Deer as well as the opportunity to have their swing analyzed by a GolfTEC Certified Personal Coach at the GolfTEC Lesson Zone. Guests can also take advantage of great deals on gear, speak with representatives about the newest clubs on market, enter to win a Breezy Point vacation for four and, of course, show off their golfing savvy. Take a shot at the Lexus Hole-In-One Challenge for the opportunity to win a two-year leased Lexus or try the Ontal Long Putt contest for a chance to win $10,000. And let’s not forget this year’s presentations by The Trick Shot Master and The Putting Doctor at the show’s new main stage!

The Greater Milwaukee Golf Show runs Friday, March 13, 1-7 p.m., Saturday, March 14, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday, March 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center. Admission is $10 for adults and free for military members. For more information, visit greatermilwaukeegolfshow.com or text *PAR to 30364.