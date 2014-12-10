The Ground Round Returns

Two new Wisconsin locations of Ground Round are opening in 2015, in Onalaska and Brookfield. The spring opening of the Brookfield location will mark the return of the family-friendly chain to the Milwaukee area, where a number of locations used to dot the map. The restaurant offers a large menu of casual fare with an emphasis on kid-friendly choices.

The Brookfield franchise will be owned and operated by Virani Enterprises and will be located in the Midway Hotel and Suites on Mooreland Road. It will replace the restaurant currently operating there, Maxwell's. Renovations of the space will begin in January.