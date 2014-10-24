Halloween Events in Milwaukee

Our city’s local establishments enjoy hosting great events every holiday and Halloween is no exception. If you’re looking to spend some good scares with the family or hit the town for drinks in costume, here are a few worthwhile suggestions.

Marcus Theatres Corporation will finish out its kid-friendly Flick or Treat Halloween Film series by showing Hotel Transylvania Oct. 24-26 at 10 a.m. Magical Movie Rewards members receive one free ticket for each Flick or Treat movie. If you’re not a member, admission is only $2 with select concessions available at discounted prices. A few of the local theaters participating include Majestic Cinema of Brookfield, Menomonee Falls Cinema, North Shore Cinema in Mequon, South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek, and Ridge Cinema in New Berlin.

The S/V Denis Sullivan has been transformed into Wisconsin’s Haunted Tall Ship and themed tours are available for $6 to the public and $4 for Discovery World members. Friday, Oct. 24, a PG-13 tour will be held from 7:30-10 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 25 and Sunday, Oct. 26, monster-themed tours will be held 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-5 p.m.

The Lions Club is hosting a Pumpkin Fest at Hales Corners Park Pool Pavilion (5765 S. New Berlin Road) from 2-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24 and Saturday, Oct. 25. Free, pre-cleaned pumpkins will be available for carving and a judging of jack-o-lanterns will be held at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Think your Halloween costume beats out the rest? Then take part in the East Side Halloween Costume Contest Saturday, Oct. 25. The 15 participating bars are G-Daddy's BBC, Eastsider Bar, Hooligans, Hotch, The Hotel Foster, The Jazz Estate, Landmark Lanes, Nicks House, Rascals, Replay Sports Bar, School Yard, Two Bucks, Vintage, Vitucci’s and Von Trier. Visit all of them for the chance to win $1500 in bar gift cards between 10 p.m.-2 a.m. The winner of the costume contest will receive a grand prize of $1,000, second place will get $500 and runners-up prizes include Milwaukee Bucks tickets and Miller and 102.1 FM gift baskets. Register at the tent on North Avenue in front of Beans and Barley before 11 p.m.

On Thursday, Oct. 30 from 5-9 p.m., the Harley-Davidson Museum celebrates bikers and beer with its Skulloween Bike Night. Doghouse Flowers will rock the museum and guests can compete in the best skull-inspired attire and best costume contests for fun H-D prizes. The first 150 Museum Members to show their membership card or purchase a membership will receive a free skull pilsner glass.

On Friday, Oct. 31, check out the Mitchell Park Domes (524 S. Layton Blvd.) for Ghosts Under Glass, a not-too-spooky night of trick-or-treating, face painting, costume contests and crafts. This Domes fundraiser is only $8 for adults and $5 for youth ages 4-17.

Warnimont Golf Course (5400 S. Lake Drive) presents Nite-Glow Golf—The Halloween Edition between 8:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31. Have a blast golfing with illuminated tees, flag sticks and holes and glow-in-the-dark golf balls. Reservations are required; call 414-481-4730.

Iron Horse Hotel (500 W. Florida St.) will transform its space into a mad-scientist’s lab for Mad Science & Spirits night Friday, Oct. 31. Doors open at 7 p.m. Expect test tube cocktails, petri dish appetizers and ’80s music by DJ Nick Magic from 8 p.m. to midnight. Come dressed to impress (or scare?) because the costume contest prizes include a one-night stay at Iron Horse and a $100 bar tab for the evening. This bash is free and open to the public.

KASANA Restaurant and Bar is holding an All Hallows Evening Costume Party on Friday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m.-12 a.m. Trio De Janeiro with Darelle Bisqueira will provide Latin music and American favorites while guests enjoy a cash bar and beer sampling alongside dancing, delicious food and giveaways. Wear your best costume for the chance to win great prizes. Cost is $5. Reservations are highly recommended; call 414-224-6158.

