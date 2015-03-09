Happy Birthday Kenny Parker

The guest of honor at a birthday party isn't usually supposed to be the one providing the entertainment. But tell that to Kenny Parker. The Milwaukee saxophonist/vocalist who has shared stages with Little Richard, Bobby McFerrin, Isaac Hayes and other revered names in R&B and jazz will take the stage of Papa's Social Club (7718 W. Burleigh St.) for his natal day celebration this Saturday, March 14. Doors open at 8 p.m.

Parker's first set with his band, A Touch Of Fire, is scheduled for 9:30 p.m., and the food should be as soulful as the sounds coming from Parker and his mates.