The Neighborhood House of Milwaukee is offering a family oriented start to this Valentine's Day with Health Fest 2015. Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Feb. 14, the organization, which has been enriching the lives of Milwaukee residents for 70 years, will continue its tradition by providing healthcare enrollment assistance and free blood pressure, diabetes, vision, breast and STD exams. While adults are engrossed in this process their children will be entertained with games and contests with books, healthy snacks and other prizes to be given out as well as a live karate demonstration.

For more information Neighborhood House services or volunteering contact Niki Espy at nespy@nh-milw.org or 414-933-6161.