Alternative Treatment for Bipolar Disorder?

×

I received an email from my chiropractor, Dr. Daniel Strong (Neenah, WI). It was a link to a youtube video on bipolar disorder and other psychiatric disorders (lack of diagnostic tests) in general. It was very interesting so I'm providing the link:

I wanted to ask if anyone has taken a holistic approach for their own diagnosis of bipolar disorder. If so, please respond so we can learn from your approach, whether successful or not. My friend's son, 13, is struggling with meds, and has been for many years. It would be great to know what has worked for other people in lieu of prescribed medications.