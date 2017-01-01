The Perfect Recession Present (Part I)

The recession has changed many people's perspectives on the acquisition of materialistic things. We now know that we can survive with less "stuff." Why not carry this through to the gifts you give this holiday season? I know of the perfect present that fits the bill.

It meets any budget. It is thoughtful and personalized. It's perfect for the person who has everything, for the young and the old. You don't have to worry about driving, parking or shopping mall crowds. It is eco-friendly because it doesn't require any energy consumption, manufacturing, packaging or shipping. It saves time, space and waste. It's a gift that keeps on giving by helping those in need. It is a charitable donation. Fifty million Americans are out of work and charitable organizations are struggling. Even the smallest donation is a big contribution towards healing our communities and our world.

Adults will truly appreciate the thoughtful gesture. Children, well, we all know that they want presents that when opened transform into something to play with. But introducing a donation gift card in amongst the toys is a learning opportunity that could become a tradition that the child will carry with them through life. It's never too early to set a good precedent.

To get started set a budget. Write out a list of those you want to buy for and what their interests and/or issues are. Then make a donation in the recipients' names to charities and organizations that match them. Most on-line sites will send a gift card or allow you to print one out.

Here is a small list of ideas to get the ball rolling (those with an asterisk are local Milwaukee charities):

Health

MS Run the US*: Support a Brookfield woman who is running across America to raise awareness of MS, a disease her mother has suffered from for 27 years.

PabLove Foundation: A former Milwaukeean biked across America in memory of his 6-year-old son who he lost to cancer in June. Although the ride has ended the foundation will carry on in order to build staffed pediatric playrooms in hospitals.

Arthritis Foundation: Help alleviate the suffering caused by arthritis.

Food/Hunger

Hunger Task Force of Milwaukee*: The demand for food across eastern Wisconsin has increased by 22% over last year.

Slow Food Wisconsin SE*: Help support efforts to provide food that is healthy for consumers, for the environment and for field workers and farmers.

Patriotism:

Cell Phones for Soldiers: Profits from donating your cell phone go toward buying calling cards for soldiers to call home.

Zablocki VA Medical Center*: Make a donation towards the comfort and welfare of veteran patients.

Women's Issues:

Women's Fund of Greater Milwaukee*

Family Violence Protection Fund

Animals:

Wisconsin Humane Society*

American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA)

Arts/Culture:

Danceworks*

Bucketworks*

Wisconsin Public Radio

International Poverty:

Kiva: Micro-loans (not donations) help entrepreneurs build sustainable businesses that will provide food, clothing, housing and education for their families. (This is an engaging one for children. They choose who to loan the money to, track the progress of the person, and once the loan is paid off the money can be re-invested in another person or withdrawn.)

Acumen Fund: Support work that provides entrepreneurial solutions to global poverty.

Heifer Project International: Give the gift of an animal that will feed a family and make them more self-reliant.

Environment:

Urban Ecology Center*

Green Dimes: Sign up to stop junk mail for a year.

Carbon Fund: Your donation offsets some of the recipient's carbon footprint.

Charity Lists and Guides:

Charity Navigator: A guide to giving.

TisBest: You buy the gift card and the recipient gets to decide which charity to put the money towards.

If you have a cause you'd like to let people know about please feel free to include it in a comment.