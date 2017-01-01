Is Your Pet’s Diet as Healthy as Yours?

×

free of hormones and antibiotics

free of pesticides and herbicides

free of chemical additives

free-range

free of by-products

naturally preserved with Vitamin C (ascorbate), Vitamin E (mixed tocopherols), or oils of rosemary

no artificial colors or flavor enhancers

no wheat or corn

certified organic

holistic

no animal testing (yes, dogs and cats do suffer in pet food research!)

Some may venture to say that it's even healthier. But most likely, it's not. We may have the best intentions of using the same nutritional and sustainability standards for our pets that we use for ourselves but this is surprisingly difficult. Why? Pet food ingredients, their sources, production methods, and ratios are very difficult to track and translate, regulations and enforcement are looser than that for human food, and the pet food giants have massive marketing power and very convincing packaging claims.So we need to look past the TV ads that hook us with their adorable portrayals of happy, healthy, wholesome pets and take a closer look at the ingredient labels.are the animal parts that aren't consumed by humans such as feet, intestines, heads, bones, blood etc. So they throw them into products such as fertilizer, industrial lubricants, rubberand pet food. Not surprisingly, the protein and nutrient content of by-products varies greatly. Animal protein is very important for your pet's health so avoid meat by-products and by-product meals (rendered animal parts) and look for a high quantity of real meat, preferably organic and free-range.are often stripped of their nutrients and many animals are allergic to them. Look for "whole" grains such as rolled oats, barley, quinoa, millet and brown rice. They supply more fiber, protein, vitamins and minerals.such as ethoxyquin, butylated hydroxysanisol (BHA) and butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT) are potential cancer-causing agents. Vitamins E and C are natural preservatives to look for.in pet foods. They lead to the same illnesses in pets as humans such as obesity, tooth decay, hypoglycemia and allergies. Typical names to watch for are fructose, sorbitol, cane molasses, corn syrup and sugar. (If your pet is used to a food with sweeteners you may have to wean it off slowly.)is commonly used as a lubricant and antifreeze. It is also used in pet foods to keep semi-moist kibbles from drying out. It was banned in cat food but it is still allowed in dog food.TheFD&C Blue 2 and Red 40 are known human carcinogens and have proven to be cancer causing in animals as well.such as wheat gluten, soybean mill run and wheat mill run add volume but not nutrition.Not something you'll find on the label but worth knowing about is that the use of dead, dying, disabled, and diseased animals has been banned for human consumption but it is still legitimate for pet food. The dangers of this are obvious.Here are somethat will guide you to the higher-quality products:



Products that meet these criteria can be hard to find but they do exist. Look in your local health food stores and co-ops. Here are just a few to keep an eye out for:



















The practice of using cheap, processed ingredients is compromising the health of animals, the environment, our petsand ultimately, us. This is one more area where investing in high-quality products is worth it. Or, opt out of it all together. You can take control of what is going into your pet's tummy, and save money, by learning to make your own pet food. But keep in mind that cats and dogs are omnivores and need a specific ratio of protein, vegetables and grain for optimum health. They also have sensitivities and allergies to many human foods. So it is crucial to research this thoroughly and to consult with your veterinarian.



Bone-appetit!



