Recession Presents (Part II)

The theme of this holiday season is to cut back on expenses and the accumulation of materialistic "stuff." Think quality not quantity.
Last week I discussed giving donations as gifts. Another thoughtful idea that can be tailored to any budget is an "experience gift." These are things such as classes, memberships, or tickets to performances and games. Depending on the person and type of gift, it can be an experience just for the recipient or something you can do together. You can also feel good about helping the environment since there isn't any excessive energy consumption for manufacturing, packaging and shippingnot to mention they don't take up space or create waste. These types of gifts also support your local economy. Here are just a few ideas to get you started:
For the loved ones in your life, just the gift of your time is more valuable than any gift that money can buy. With this in mind, use your imagination... the possibilities are endless.
- Take a cooking class together at the Milwaukee Public Market or Braise Culinary School.
- Sign up for lessons in the recipient's areas of interest such as yoga, sailing, dance, art, foreign language or flower arranging.
- Take your children to a Milwaukee Bucks or Milwaukee Wave game.
- Buy tickets to a concert, theater, or dance performance that you can attend together.
- Send a pal to the spa for an afternoon of pampering. Spa Finder can help navigate.
- Give a cultural gift with a membership to the Milwaukee Art Museum, the Milwaukee Public Museum or even a Milwaukee Public Library card.
- For the movie buff, purchase a movie gift card at their favorite cinema.
