Thanksgiving Turkeys: Try Heritage Breeds

Our grandparents enjoyed heritage turkeys such as Narragansetts and Bourbon Reds at their Thanksgiving celebrations. But it's unlikely that any of us have ever heard of these breeds much less tasted them. That is because 99.9% of the supermarket turkeys today are Broad Breasted Whites developed in the 1960's to produce the most meat at the lowest cost.
Biological diversity and flavor have suffered in the processand so have the birds. They are unable to mate and produce fertile eggs without artificial insemination, they have difficulty walking, their narrow genetic base makes them vulnerable to disease.... the list goes on. In contrast, heritage breed turkeys mate naturally, live long productive outdoor lives and have slow growth rates, basic criteria which was set by the American Livestock Breeds Conservancy.
So how the heck are you supposed to find a heritage turkey if none are to be found in your grocery stores? Thanks to the efforts of organizations such as The Heritage Turkey Foundation and the Slow Food organization's RAFT (Renewing America's Food Traditions) Alliance, they are making a comeback, but you'll have to look to your local farmers, specialty grocery stores and co-ops to get them. You'll also have to pay more for the care and patience that goes into properly raising a healthy turkey. But isn't it worth putting your money toward the most important part of the meal and perhaps cutting back in other areas? With a flavorful, hormone- and antibiotic-free turkey raised humanely at the center of your Thanksgiving feast, you will truly give thanks for your food.
Following is a partial list of local heritage turkey farms. A couple of them have already sold out but you can get on their list for next year.
Wisconsin Farms
JenEhr Family Farm
American Bronze Heritage
608-825-9531
Rusegsegger Farms
Bronze Heritage
608-558-5566
Vintage Hobby Farm - SOLD OUT
Black Spanish, Blue Slate Narragansett
Country Haven - SOLD OUT
Northern Illinois Farms
Top O' the Hill Farm
Royal Palm, Naragansett, Bourbon Red, Blue Slate
Farmer Nick’s LLC
Black Spanish, Bourbon Red, Bronze Heritage Turkey
262-275-8697
janovski@genevaonline.com