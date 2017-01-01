Thanksgiving Turkeys: Try Heritage Breeds

Our grandparents enjoyed heritage turkeys such as Narragansetts and Bourbon Reds at their Thanksgiving celebrations. But it's unlikely that any of us have ever heard of these breeds much less tasted them. That is because 99.9% of the supermarket turkeys today are Broad Breasted Whites developed in the 1960's to produce the most meat at the lowest cost.

Biological diversity and flavor have suffered in the processand so have the birds. They are unable to mate and produce fertile eggs without artificial insemination, they have difficulty walking, their narrow genetic base makes them vulnerable to disease.... the list goes on. In contrast, heritage breed turkeys mate naturally, live long productive outdoor lives and have slow growth rates, basic criteria which was set by the American Livestock Breeds Conservancy.

So how the heck are you supposed to find a heritage turkey if none are to be found in your grocery stores? Thanks to the efforts of organizations such as The Heritage Turkey Foundation and the Slow Food organization's RAFT (Renewing America's Food Traditions) Alliance, they are making a comeback, but you'll have to look to your local farmers, specialty grocery stores and co-ops to get them. You'll also have to pay more for the care and patience that goes into properly raising a healthy turkey. But isn't it worth putting your money toward the most important part of the meal and perhaps cutting back in other areas? With a flavorful, hormone- and antibiotic-free turkey raised humanely at the center of your Thanksgiving feast, you will truly give thanks for your food.

Following is a partial list of local heritage turkey farms. A couple of them have already sold out but you can get on their list for next year.

Wisconsin Farms

JenEhr Family Farm

American Bronze Heritage

608-825-9531

www.wisconsingrown.com

Rusegsegger Farms

Bronze Heritage

608-558-5566

www.naturalmeats.org

Vintage Hobby Farm - SOLD OUT

Black Spanish, Blue Slate Narragansett

www.vintagehobbyfarm.com

Country Haven - SOLD OUT

www.countryhavenfarm.net

Northern Illinois Farms

Top O' the Hill Farm

Royal Palm, Naragansett, Bourbon Red, Blue Slate

www.topothehillfarm.com

Farmer Nick’s LLC

Black Spanish, Bourbon Red, Bronze Heritage Turkey

262-275-8697

janovski@genevaonline.com