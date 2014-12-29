× Expand Photo courtesy of Milwaukee Public Television (c) 2014.

Culinary educator Alamelu Vairavan, born and raised in India but a Milwaukee resident for most of her adult life, has a deep desire to educate people about healthy, flavorful cooking with legumes, rice, meat and fresh veggies. She also hopes to familiarize the American public with the health benefits and flavor possibilities of spices such as turmeric, ginger, urad dal, cumin and cardamom. Vairavan is author of several cookbooks and hosts the well-received cooking program “Healthful Indian Flavors with Alamelu, x93 first broadcasted in Wisconsin in 2010 and subsequently seen throughout the U.S.

Vairavan will debut season three of “Healthful Indian Flavors with Alamelu, x93 Jan. 3 on MPTV channel 10.1 and PBS Create TV (channel 36.2). The cooking program will run Saturdays at 12:30 p.m., with reruns airing Sundays on MPTV 36.1 at 11:30 a.m. beginning Jan. 25. The series features easy-to-follow presentations and a broad variety of Indian-inspired foods. Gluten-free dishes are this season’s highlight.

For more information about the series or Vairavan’s cooking, visit mptv.org/localshows/alamelu/ and curryonwheels.com.