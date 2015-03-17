Beef It Up Milwaukee!

× Expand Thinkstock / Getty Images

Spring is just around the corner, but there’s plenty of time to beef up your social scene with finger-licking fun. Forget about keeping things light and let’s focus on all of the stick-to-your-ribs goodies Brew Town offers. Read the email I recently received then check out the list of weekly happenings to get your Cream City fill!

Dear Ruthie,

My boyfriend has started gaining weight at a pace that makes me less attracted to him. I told him he needs to lose some weight as it’s negatively affecting our sex life and the way I feel about him, but he just keeps gaining. There are a lot of cute boys out these days and I find my eye wandering, particularly when we hit the Gay bars in the city because we live kind of far out. Any ideas? I don’t like fat guys!

—Not a Chubby Chaser

Dear Dick,

Roam if you want to, honey. After all, some of us like a man with a little extra meat on his bones!

If you’re that hung up on physical appearances, the problem isn’t with your lover—it’s with you. If you truly loved this person, such a change in appearance would not be as concerning as you’re making it. If you can’t love your honey for the man inside, than maybe he’s not the one for you. Find someone more your type, and by that I mean you should stick to the “shallow x93 end of the pool.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

March 18: Holiday Invitational Bowling Fundraiser at Hamburger Mary’s(2130 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.): Join the organizers of one of the country’s oldest LGBT bowling tournaments as they raise donations for the annual event. Leave those ugly bowling shoes at home, but come ready for ball-blasting bawdiness. A suggested $10 donation gets you 10 rounds of popular HamBingo at 8 p.m. with proceeds benefitting the tournament.

March 19: Taste of Milwaukee at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino (1721 W. Canal St.): Broadscope Disability Services and Johnson Controls team up to offer samplings from more than 20 of the city’s best restaurants. Tickets to the 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. event range in price from $50 (general admissions) to $1,500 (table of eight), and can be purchased at broadscope.org. Live it up with cash bars, auctions, raffles, music and, of course, food!

March 19: Reviving the Dream Banquet at Discovery World (500 N. Harbor Drive): The team at Diverse and Resilient hosts this yearly dinner which includes the LGBT Leadership Awards, honoring those key to the growth and prosperity of the state’s LGBT community. Tickets start at $100; see diverseandtesilient.org for registration to the swanky 5:30 p.m. celebration.

March 21: ‘My Sister’s Story’ Art Opening at Live Artists Studio (228 S. First St., Suite 302): Last year, 25 female artists partnered with local women to create original works that reflected those women’s lives. Enjoy opening night of this exciting installation at 8 p.m. with a cash bar and DJs. Under 21? Get your artsy-fartsy on early, as only those over 21 are allowed in from 10 p.m. to midnight.

March 21: MAUL Pajama Party at Hybrid Lounge (707 E. Brady St.): Come out of hibernation! This friendly Bear social club hosts a comfy night at a Brady Street staple. Wear your favorite PJs and enjoy drink specials in the back bar from 10 p.m. to bar close. Purchase raffle tickets and Jell-O shots to help support this furry group’s Pride Parade entry.

March 22: Milwaukee Comic Con at American Serb Hall (5101 W. Oklahoma Ave.): Like men in tights? Have a thing for women in capes and satin short shorts? Celebrate your inner superhero with this well-attended event that runs 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tickets are cheap…dare I say, “Super Cheap, x93 and can be ordered in advance at geekincomics.com.

March 22: Show Tune Sunday at Club Charlies (320 E. Menomonee St.): Strike up the band as diva Karen Valentine oversees an afternoon of day drinking, show tunes and craziness. Sing along or sit back and watch the fun as the bar’s mega-screen features musical film clips, videos and comedy classics from 2 to 7 p.m. If you haven’t been to this yummy Third Ward gem, this is a great way to check it out!

