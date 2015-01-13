From Boobies to Broadway, The Week is Stacked with Art!

×

Thanks,

Confused Girl



Dear Girly-Girl

Take it off! Shake those tig bitties, baby, ’cause if you got ’em, flaunt ’em! Yes, that’s easy to say when someone else’s jugs are jiggling on stage. If performing is truly in her blood, I’d suggest the two of you come to a compromise about her act. Maybe she ends the number in a small bikini or something similar. I would encourage her to pursue her artistic side, but see if that can’t involve an act the two of you can be comfortable with.



UPCOMING EVENTS:



Jan. 15: Fact D.I.X Team Trivia at D.I.X Milwaukee (739 S. First St.): Grab your know-it-all BFF and hit this new Thursday hot spot. Drink-and-shot specials round out the crazy night of kooky questions and intriguing answers. The trivia starts at 8:05 p.m., but come early and toss back a few cocktails first!



Jan. 15-31: â€˜Macbeth’ at Soulstice Theatre (3770 Pennsylvania Ave., Suite 2): Tired of men in tights? Don’t worry, honey, because this Shakespeare staple is being told with an all-female cast! The kids at Soulstice turn the stage over to the ladies for a production of one of The Bard’s most celebratedâ€”and shortestâ€”pieces. (Not that Willy had a short pieceâ€¦well, maybe he did. I don’t know. Never mind. I’m getting myself in trouble here.) Visit



Jan. 15-Feb. 15: â€˜The Book of Merman’ at Mary’s Attic (5400 N. Clark St., Chicago): What happens when two Mormons ring the doorbell of a Broadway diva named Ethel? Pride Films and Plays clues you in during this high camp, high laughs, hijinks-filled musical by Leo Schwartz. Featuring parodies of old songs as well as a few new toe-tappers, this must-see comedy is sure to bring any guy out of his man caveâ€¦or should I say, “mer-man x93 cave? Sing out Louise, and call 800-838-3006 for information and tickets.



Jan. 16: MAM After Dark at Milwaukee Art Museum (700 N. Art Museum Drive): The sexiest dance party in Milwaukee heats up the lakefront with this steamy soiree. Kick off the weekend with a 5 to 7 p.m. happy hour then enjoy appetizers or dinner at Café Calatrava. (Call 414-224-3831 to reserve a table.) Check out the Art*Bar Pop-Up Gallery as well as free salsa and chips from Café Corazon. Live music, salsa dancing, billiard tables, free movies (Dirty Dancing and others) and so much more are available for the $5 door charge. What a night!



Jan. 16-17: Gallery Night and Day (Various locations): The Historic Third Ward Association celebrates 27 years of success with its iconic two-day event, spotlighting 38 venues. Experience more art than you can shake a paintbrush at, and don’t miss the Sculptures on Ice exhibit on Friday, Jan. 16 at Catalano Square (Broadway and Menomonee). The ice carving begins at 10 a.m. with the sculptures up all night. For info on participating galleries, shuttle services, parking specials and more, see



Jan. 19: Cream City Cabaret Weekly Variety Show at Quarters Rock and Roll Palace (900 E. Center St.): This bawdy review promises boobies, laughs, drink specials and all the glitz you can handle. A $5 cover charge gets you into the naughty 10:30 p.m. show (doors open at 9:30). You’ve got nothing to lose and all the glitter to gain!



Who says the Cream City isn’t teeming with cultured types? Check out this week’s lineup of artsy-fartsy affairs and you’ll see that we’ve got a crap-load of sophisticated showings. Grab your beret and black turtleneck and hit some of the happenings below to mix up your social routine. You’ll see there is a variety of options to considerâ€”from Broadway to burlesque. Speaking of burlesque, let’s read an email from someone who is not too wild about her girlfriend’s desire to flash her ta tas on stage.My girlfriend of two years wants to join a burlesque group and perform all the way. She wants to do a dance where she ends up topless. I don’t like this for many reasons. She says it’s a dream of hers. She’s always taking me to these shows, and I like them, but I don’t think I want her topless in front of people. What do you think?