Cool Cats Blow Into Town

I’ve never turned down a date with a successful man, but Jack Frost simply isn’t my type. He can drift in and out of my life, but I’m giving that frosty S.O.B. the cold shoulder! Instead, I’m going to curl up with my puppies and plan a social calendar sure to keep me warm all week. And speaking of furry friends, let’s read an email from a gal making a tough choice about hers!

Dear Ruthie,

My new girlfriend is allergic to cats, and I have three of them. Three cats—not three girlfriends. We’d like to move in together, but I’d have to find a new home for the cats. I can’t imagine my life without them or without her. What to do?

Help,

Cat Lady

Dear Catty,

So much trouble over some pussy! Have you seen an allergist, determining if meds could help your lady friend? Explore such options before giving up on the little ones.

I’m concerned that you describe your girlfriend as “new. x93 How new? Is the relationship too new to be moving in together? I’d hate for you to give up your cats only to have this “new x93 relationship not work out! Don’t make any crass decisions about your kitties until you’ve exhausted other possibilities.

November 19: Author Reading at Outwords Books (2710 N. Murray Ave.): Considered by many to be a founder of modern Gay literature, author Felice Picano makes a Brew Town appearance at one of the city’s favorite bookstores. Reading from his book, Nights at Rizzoli , the legendary author is joined by Carlos T. Mock who will read from his collection of short stories, Historias . This intriguing night starts at 7 p.m. and is free and open to all.

November 20: Transgender Day of Remembrance at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): The folks at the Community Center along with the FORGE team host this event honoring those who lost their lives due to anti-transgender hate and/or violence. Meet some old friends and make a few new ones during this 6:30 p.m. dedication and celebration of life, diversity and love.

November 20 to 22: “Spank! The Fifty Shades Parody x93 at Turner Hall Ballroom (1040 N. Fourth St.): Grab your grey tie and get dirty with this hilarious riff on the popular series of books. Naughty musical numbers, muscular leading men and a silly storyline made the shady show a hit from coast to coast. See pabsttheater.org for tickets and show times. A selection of performances with accompanying cocktail hours makes this an outrageous night out for all the “girls x93 on your Christmas list.

November 20 to 23: Best Christkindlmarket at Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery (901 W. Juneau Ave.): Wunderbar! Cream City is launching its own holiday market. Best Place and Mader’s Restaurant partner up to create a Christmas wonderland with German influence everywhere you turn. The Yuletide Grotto spreads holiday cheer with vendors, German dancers, food and visits from Father Christmas. See bestplacemilwaukee.com for a schedule of events.

November 22: Pinup for a Day Christmas Party at Halo Soap (2227 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.): Va-va-va-voom! Spice up the holidays with a sizzling Christmas card no one will forget! Bayview’s favorite soapy spot hosts a holiday hootenanny with festive pinup fun! The party (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) is free and open to the public, but for $180, you’ll receive a “pin-up makeover, x93 photo shoot, a gift from Halo Soap and more. To reserve your photo-shoot timeslot, call 414-430-0507.

November 22: ‘A Mighty Voice’ at First Congregational United Church of Christ (1609 University Ave., Madison): Sing out, Louise! Milwaukee’s City of Festival Men’s Chorus joins three vocal groups from Chicago, St. Paul and Madison for what’s billed as the Midwest Gala Choruses Concert. (Say THAT three times fast!) Your freewill donation to the event goes to Gay and Straight Alliance for Safe Schools.

November 24: “Full Frontal Doherty and Everything Elst x93 at Next Act Theatre (255 S. Water St.): What happens when two of Milwaukee’s coolest and kookiest actresses put on a cabaret? Find out during this one-night-only performance! Kelly Doherty and Marcee Doherty-Elst sing the naked truth about family and friendship as part of Uprooted Theatre’s Cabaret Series. Enjoy a nosh (or seven) during a 6:15 p.m. reception, and then hit the 7 p.m. performance. Tickets are $25 at nextact.org/special-presentations.

Have a question for Ruthie? Email DearRuthie@Shepex.com. Be sure to catch her web series, Ruthie’s Bitchin’ Kitchen at ruthiesbitchinkitchen.com.