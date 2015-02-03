Crush Your Comfort Zone

Spread your legs and fly! Or, is that wings? Yes, it’s wings. Sorry. Spread your wings and fly! I’m not going to gag you with that “new year, new you x93 crapola, but it is February. If you haven’t started your resolutions, or at least stepped outside your comfort zone, now might be the time to get off your keester. Kick up your heels and dance, become a better communicator, celebrate your inner diva. Okay…that last one may have pushed the limit, but you know what I mean! Let’s take a look at the opportunities for growth (and fun) this week, but first let’s read a letter.

Dear Ruthie,

What do you do when the person you love doesn’t love you back?

—A Friend in Need

Dear Friend,

If you’ve made your feelings known but the feelings aren’t mutual, move forward. Don’t wallow in the perception of what might have been. If it’s meant to be it will happen. You deserve the best, and that means finding the person who loves you as much as you love them!

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Feb. 5-8: ‘Winterdances: Set to Reset’ at UW-Milwaukee Mainstage Theatre (2400 E. Kenwood Blvd.): This focal point of the UWM dance program offers a simply wonderful escape from the winter doldrums. Take in a pre-show talk with the collaborators on Feb. 6 and 7, but call 414-229-4308 or visit psoacal.uwm.edu for tickets first. General admission is $17 with discounts available for seniors, students and staff. By the way, the performance includes adult language, which makes it all the more interesting if you ask me!

Feb. 6: Deadline for CEO Applications for Diverse and Resilient, Inc. (diverseandresilient.org/executive-search): Want a real change for 2015? Do you have what it takes to lead a company that strives to help LGBT people of Wisconsin thrive? Diverse and Resilient, Inc. is looking for a new CEO to lead the charge. Visit the URL above and step up to make real change in our community!

Feb. 6-14: ‘Spread the Nudes’ at Arcade Theatre/The Underground Collaborative (161 W. Wisconsin Ave, Lower Level): What happens when the burly bassist of a Christian rock band starts having feelings for twinky members of a men’s chorus? Follow his bear tracks during this original musical comedy from Giant Spider Productions, LLC. Located in the lower level of the Shops of Grand Avenue, this kooky theater always has a lot to offer. See for yourself by ordering tickets at brownpapertickets.com.

Feb. 7: Woman Up! Festival at Wisconsin Exposition Center (8200 W. Greenfield Ave.): Call your gal pals because Shepherd Express happily hosts this exciting celebration of women. Sure to inspire, empower and enliven all who attend, the 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. expo offers samples of food, chocolate, wine and more. You can also take in a couple of hundred vendors, a fashion show and guest speakers addressing everything from finance to beauty. See you there, girlfriend!

Feb. 7: National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day at Milwaukee Public Library (814 W. Wisconsin Ave.): Join this great effort, educate yourself and take advantage of free rapid HIV testing, prevention information, safe-sex kits and more. Head on over to the library’s Community Room 1 from noon to 4 p.m. Call 414-385-3748 for more information.

Feb. 8: Miss Gay Milwaukee WI USofA Newcomer at La Cage Nightclub (801 S. Second St.): Kilia Nicole Deverreoux hosts this pageant that gives new girls a chance to shine. A $6 cover charge grants you access to the 9 p.m. pageant. Interested in competing? Email rwhiting1983@gmail.com to learn how to register and claim that crown!

Feb. 9: Healthy Relationships Class at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): Looking to improve your love life? Need to strengthen ties with family members? Want to be a better friend? Attend these 5:30 p.m. classes every Monday at the Community Center. Open to singles as well as coupled folks, the classes are free but require an RSVP. Call 414-292-3069 or contact AVP@mkelgbt.org to reserve a spot.

