Dressed to Thrill

I love to dress up. (Can you tell?) I mean, who doesn’t like putting on a jazzy outfit now and then? Whether you like to don a sequin gown or snazzy suit; a ten-gallon cowboy hat or a little red riding hood, you’ve got plenty of opportunities to dress up this week in Cream City. Maybe a wedding gown is in your future…or maybe not, a decision one of my readers is struggling with. Let’s read her letter and then check out the hot happenings for the week!

Dear Ruthie,

As a Lesbian, I’m extremely happy about the progress made toward same-sex marriage rights. That said, am I wrong for not wanting to get married? I feel like a traitor.

—Single Sally

Dear Sally,

Listen, sugar, knowing that marriage isn’t for you, doesn’t make you a traitor; it makes you a mature person who knows what’s best for her. The important thing is that you support the growth of the LGBT community of which you are a part. So celebrate something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue with the rest of the folks and ultimately do what’s right for you!

October 22: LGBT Chamber of Commerce Happy Hour at D.I.X. (739 S. First St.): It’s time to network with the folks of the LGBT Chamber of Commerce. Say “cheers x93 to Brew Town’s top movers and shakers during this friendly 4:30 to 7 p.m. social. Enjoy one free beer (cash bar after that) and all the business card swapping your portfolio can handle!

October 23: Halloween Party at This is It (418 E. Wells St.): Can’t wait for Halloween? Celebrate the bewitching hour with two-for-one drink specials at one of Milwaukee’s longest-standing LGBT hotspots. Arrive by 9 p.m. to be included in the midnight costume contest, featuring cash prizes and gift certificates. If you haven’t been to This Is It in a long time, come on by and check it out again…for the first time!

October 23 to November 1: ‘Evil Dead: The Musical’ at the Arcade Theater (161 W. Wisconsin Ave.): What happens when five college students spend the weekend in a deserted cabin? The kooky kids at Giant Spider Productions answer that question with this hilarious Hollywood sendoff by George Reinblatt. He brings the movie franchise to the stage with songs and splatters. Say what?! General admission starts at $20 with an extra $5 charge to sit in the “splatterzone. x93 Reserve your seat (splatter-full or splatter-free) at brownpapertickets.com.

October 24 to October 26: Fantasticon at Crowne Plaza (6401 S. 13th St.): Are you a Superman or a Wonder Woman? Gamers, cosplayers, collectors and more are lining up for Brew City’s very own comic con. The all-ages event includes meet and greets with celebrities, an exhibit hall, a “Dr. Who x93 costume contest, a gaming area and more. Grab your tights and cape and join the fun, but use your superpowers…or computer…to check out fantasticonmilwaukee.com for all the stats first.

October 24: Tassels of Terror at Frank’s Power Plant (2800 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.): This Halloween, tell Freddy Krueger, Jason and Michael Myers to take a hike—unless they’ve got their pasties and g-strings in tow! The bodacious babes of Cream City Cabaret offer a tale of terrifying burlesque! The 10 p.m. event promises thrills, chills and plenty of scantily clad performers, and all for a $5 cover charge.

October 25: ‘Categorical Refutation: An Evening of Trans* Shorts’ at UW-Milwaukee Union Theatre (2200 E. Kenwood Blvd.): Part of the LGBT Film Fest, this 5 p.m. showing offers short films focusing on the Trans community. Shorts include Dating Sucks: A Genderqueer Misadventure , She Gone Rogue and Gender Games . Check out this delightful change-of-pace night that’s sure to be entertaining for everyone in our community!

October 26: Bling Fling at La Cage Nightclub (801 S. Second St.): A benefit for The Lesbian Fund and the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center’s Project Q youth program, this glittery gala offers a drag show to top all others. Organizer and emcee Nova D’Vine assembled talents such as Harmony Breeze, Shannon Dupree, BJ Daniels and others (including me!) for the 8 p.m. show. Doors open at 6 p.m. with a $15 door charge, or you can reserve a VIP table for $75. Call or text 414-213-6682 for table reservations.

Have a question for Ruthie? Email her at DearRuthie@Shepex.com. Be sure to catch her web series, Ruthie’s Bitchin’ Kitchen at RuthiesBitchinKitchen.com.