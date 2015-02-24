Gay Fatigue...

× Expand Getty Images

I recently read a review of Bare: A Pop Opera , a gay-themed musical about young high school lovers currently showing at Soulstice Theatre. Something in this particular review stood out. Apart from the not-so-glowing critique of the musical itself, the reviewer added his thoughts on the gay stuff. He saw no need for another tedious rehashing of the same ol’ adolescent gay coming-out angst. LGBT people, he mused, are now accepted—except, he wrote, by the “wacko fringe x93 (by that I suppose he meant Republicans, Evangelicals and sundry others). So, now that we’re all “well past it, x93 why do gays have to incessantly sing about their love or write gay plays in the first place? Why do they need to remind us they even exist? Why can’t theater get back to a bespectacled-chubby-nobody crooning to a buxom blonde and living happily ever after? Now, that’s a love story.

Still, I get it. How could a straight guy relate to two men loving each other? Personally, I’m tired of straight people celebrating themselves ad nauseam on stage, screen and everywhere else. How many times do I have to endure Romeo and Juliet , anyway, especially the dancey Prokofiev version at the Milwaukee Ballet? (Admittedly, the big ball scene is amazing; gorgeous costumes, too). I mean, everybody can marry nowadays, even gay people. What’s the big deal?

While we’re at it, aren’t we well past the Holocaust or slavery? Aren’t Native Americans well past their genocide or insulting sports mascots? And shouldn’t everyone else victimized because of who they are just shut up because it makes the rest of us uncomfortable? Admittedly, it’s easier to say “get over it x93 to LGBT people than, say, to blacks, Jews, Native Americans or immigrants. The important thing is you’ve delivered the message. Hopefully, the others hear it as well.

Such sanctimonious straight ennui with gay stuff is just homophobia disguised as “moving on. x93 No one, especially those convinced of their innocence, wants to be reminded of their guilt. I know, it’s exhausting to confront the realities of American exceptionalism. Yes, we’re all well past it, except ...

Anyway, that’s what the arts are all about. Dismissing the LGBT struggle as over-and-done-with attempts to deny its artistic expression. It may not always be to your liking, especially if it makes you squirm a bit, but we’re all part of our American narrative. Injustice doesn’t end because you’re tired of hearing about it. Remember it’s Milwaukee and we’re still mired in the reality that our fair city is the most segregated in the country. Our state has its share of homophobes in high places as well and many LGBT kids are still homeless or even kill themselves.

No matter, next month, there’s Gilbert and Sullivan’s Mikado by Milwaukee Opera Theatre. That should provide an evening’s sanctuary. Finally, we can all sit back and enjoy some jolly good, old-fashioned entertainment in yellow-face. Or, maybe not. I’ve heard it’s a modern take.