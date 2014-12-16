Go Scrooge Yourself!

Feeling like a Grinch? Being a bad Santa? Take a chill pill, Ebenezer! I know the holidays aren’t for everyone, but try getting off your keester and soaking in a bit of holiday cheer. After all, Wisconsin offers numerous ways to spend the holiday, so whether you enjoy a party at your favorite bar, a classic Christmas concert or a not-so-traditional yuletide show, get out there and try to make December one to remember. Until then, let’s read a letter from a reader for whom Christmas vacation can’t come soon enough!

Dear Ruthie,

I need some advice. My cubicle neighbor belches, farts, chews his food with his mouth open and makes moaning noises when he eats—as if he was having some private time with himself. I am not even going to talk about the smells. I never thought of myself as a prude, but come on! What can I do?

—A Friend

Dear Friend,

The answer is simple! When your cubicle neighbor is not around, set this issue of Shepherd Express on his desk. Stick a Post-It note on this page with a big-ass arrow pointing to your question. Write, “This is you! x93 on the Post-it. Maybe accompany the paper with a bottle of Pepto…and a Speed Stick…and some Gas-X.

Sound too harsh? If you share the same manager, have a one-on-one with him or her about your neighbor. If you report to different supervisors, talk to your manager, explaining that you may need to take the issue to Human Resources. Let these higher-ups know that this guy is upsetting your concentration and your overall comfort in the workplace. Let them know you’d like to remain anonymous (assuming that’s the case). Hopefully, he’ll clean up his act in the New Year, and your senses can take a much-deserved break!

December 17: Holiday Flashback at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Celebrate the holidays with TITS! Oh, stop, you know what I mean! The gang at This Is It rings in the holidays with a few of their favorite bartenders from yesteryear. This bar always features a helluva Christmas spread and the best holiday décor in town. (See if you can figure out the theme this year.) The fun runs 3 p.m. to bar close.

December 17: Handel’s ‘Messiah’ at St. Mary Catholic Faith Community (9520 W. Forest Home Ave.): Join the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, conductor Paul Goodwin, the Milwaukee Symphony Chorus and numerous guest soloists as they perform George Frideric Handel’s glorious Messiah . For tickets to the 7:30 p.m. performance, visit mso.org

December 18: Jolly, Holly, Folly at Marcus Center (929 N. Water St.): A shining star on Milwaukee’s LGBT Christmas calendar, this ARCW fundraiser is the place to be seen. A magical night of food and theater awaits as guests sample cuisine from more than 20 of the city’s swankiest hotspots. Sip complimentary beer and wine, and enjoy cash bars at 5 p.m. before taking in The Nutcracker performed by the Milwaukee Ballet at 7:30 p.m. The $120 tickets can be reserved at marcuscenter.org/show/jolly-holly-folly, or visit arcw.org for more information on this spectacular evening.

December 18-20: ‘Christmas with the Crawfords’ at Bartell Theatre(113 E Mifflin St., Madison): What happens when Joan Crawford’s radio interview is bombarded by Bette Davis, Judy Garland, Carmen Miranda and others? Find out as this hilarious comedy by Richard Winchester and Mark Sargeant continues its run in Mad City. Visit bartelltheatre.org or call 608-661-9696 for tickets to the madcap must-see show.

December 19-21: ‘Upon a Midnight Clear: A Tale of Jack Frost’ at Brumder Mansion (3046 W. Wisconsin Ave.): Milwaukee Entertainment Group warms up the Christmas season with this tale of the King of Cool…Jack Frost. Liz Shipe’s delightful story offers a Christmas coming-of-age tale that makes a cheerful change of pace from other yuletide shows. Visit brownpapertickets.com or call 414-388-9104 for show times and tickets.

December 22: “Mary x93 Christmas Dining with the Divas at Hamburger Mary’s (2130 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.): It’s time to eat, drink and be Mary as Milwaukee’s favorite burger queens celebrate the holiday with a special edition of Dining with the Divas drag show. Proceeds from the 7:30 p.m. performance benefit Shorewest Realty’s Christmas is for Kids program. Don’t be a Scrooge! Call 414-988-9324 for reservations. Send Ruthie a question or tell her about an upcoming event at dearruthie@shepex.com. You can also follow her on Twitter (@DearRuthie), Pinterest (Dear Ruthie) or Facebook (Ruthie “Dear Ruthie x93 Keester).