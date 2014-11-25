Grab Your Giblets and Gobble Up Some Lovin’

Let’s give thanks. Why not, damn it? It’s that time of year, after all. Let’s see…what am I thankful for? Uhm, I’m thankful for my wonderfully smart, attractive and kind readers. I’m thankful for the “How to Pander to Others x93 class I took earlier this year. I’m thankful for each and every resident of the Rusty Nail Trailer Park, and I’m thankful for strict eviction laws and deportation guidelines. I’m thankful for happy hours, Nutella and ATMs where I need them. I’m thankful that Art Kumbalek makes pancakes before he sneaks off in the morning. Most of all, however, I’m thankful I live in a kick-ass city loaded with kick-ass people who like to do kick-ass things. That said, let’s get on with this column, honey.

Dear Ruthie,

My 12-year-old nephew has come out to us as Gay. Reason to be concerned or no big whoop?

—A Bingo Fan

Dear Fanny,

No big whoop. As we as a society grow, understand, love and accept, the easier it is for people to be themselves, and not hide who they are. As such, folks are coming out of the closet at a younger age, and that’s good. Bravo to you and your family for nurturing this kid in an environment that’s safe, loving and clearly one where he feels comfortable being himself. Keep it up. Don’t change that now! Keep that support and love coming and he’s sure to have a wonderful life.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Nov. 26: Gay Gobbler Pub Crawl Starting at Fluid Bar (819 S. Second St.): Celebrate Turkey Day with friendly faces, lovely libations, kooky karaoke and delicious drink specials. Join the pilgrims at Fluid at 8 p.m. before sailing over to The Pint at 9:30 p.m. Fat Daddy’s is next on the turkey trot at 11 p.m. with D.I.X. being the final stop at 12:30 a.m. A benefit for Hope House of Milwaukee, bring canned goods or monetary donations and you’ll earn free raffle tickets at each bar!

Nov. 26: ‘Hunks: The Show’ at La Cage Nightclub (801 S. Second St.): Pass the buns! This year, let’s give thanks for six-pack abs, chiseled pecs, bandanas and spray-on tans. Before spending the day with family, spend a naughty night with the macho men of this Las Vegas-style review. (Is that a drumstick in your G-string, or are you just happy to see me?) Advance tickets are $15 with private tables going for $25. Call 414-383-8330 if you’d like to reserve a seat at the 10:30 p.m. twerk-fest.

Nov. 28-30: ‘The Séance Project’ at Montage Lounge (801 S. Second St.): Timed right to commemorate World Aids Day, the Milwaukee Gay Arts Center offers this intriguing combination of spoken word, music and theater. Proceeds from the run of the show benefit the arts center, and $15 tickets can be purchased at brownpapertickets.com. Email seanceproject@gmail.com for more information.

Nov. 29: Urban Garage Sale at Turner Hall Ballroom (1034 N. Fourth St.): Caught a case of the Black Friday Blues? Turn that frown upside down, turkey neck! This must-see marketplace offers works from 60 local artists, crafters and vendors. Check out the rare finds during the 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. sale and buy me something cool for Christmas. Seriously. Buy me something. I mean it.

Nov. 29: Thanksgiving Potluck at Plymouth Church UCC (2717 E. Hampshire St.): Hosted by the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center, the 13th annual chow down promises great grub with an even greater group of gays! Bring a side dish to pass because the center is providing the entrées for this fantastic feast. The party runs 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., but you’ll be the first in line for dinner if you come at 3:30 to volunteer.

Nov. 30: 2014 Transgender Gala at The Wherehouse (818 S. Water St.): Hit the red carpet during this yearly shindig that features food, a cash bar, live performances and the unveiling of the 2nd Annual Transgender Calendar. The 16th Street Community Health Center hosts the 7 p.m. event that’s free and open to the public, so get your swank on and strut your stuff, sistah!

Have a question for Ruthie? Email her at dearruthie@shepex.com. Be sure to catch the Thanksgiving episodes of her web series, Ruthie’s Bitchin’ Kitchen, at ruthiesbitchinkitchen.com.