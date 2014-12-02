Let Me Jingle Your Bells

Sleigh bells ring, are ya listenin’? Well…are ya? It’s that time of year, kids. It’s the time of year where there are parties to attend, food to savor, cheer to share and drinks to, well, drink.

This season, turn to “Hear Me Out x93 for weekly updates on the holiday happenings you won’t want to miss. After all, when it comes to seasonal socials, I’m your girl. That said, be sure to pick up a copy of the Shepherd Express each week to ring in Christmas with festive rainbow flair. Before we dive into this week’s events, however, let’s read an email!

Dear Ruthie,

The holidays are upon us and they’re leading to arguments between my new (and sometimes immature) boyfriend and me. We keep arguing about where to spend Christmas—his family or mine. There seems to be little resolution as he simply won’t give in, saying that we must spend our first holiday together with his family. Am I being selfish here?

Thanks,

Heat Miser

Dear Hot Stuff,

Cool your jets. If you love this guy, then suck it up and spend the day with his clan. Make it very clear to him, however, that next year the big day will be spent with your family. In fact, mark it down on your 2015 calendar so no one forgets the agreement you made this year. Assuming your relationship grows, you’ll eventually work out a “holiday schedule x93 between you and your families, and this won’t be an issue.

Dec. 4: Ruthie’s Kennel Club Holiday Fundraiser at Hamburger Mary’s (2130 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.): Usher in the holidays and help out several local animal-related charities at the same time. Join me and the gang at Ruthie’s Kennel Club as we shop Ruthie’s Christmas Cottage before playing 10 crazy games of bingo. A top-secret guest bingo caller will be on hand, and we’ll award a $50 gift card to the winner of the ugly Christmas sweater contest! The nutty night begins at 8 p.m. sharp. Call 414-988-9324 for reservations.

Dec. 6: Most Fabulous Santa Speedo Run at Sidetrack Video Bar (3349 N. Halsted St., Chicago): Like Santa? Like Speedos? Like running? Well, butter my bottom and call me biscuit, this is the event for you! Runners hit a 1-mile route through Boystown wearing only a Santa hat, shoes and a Speedo (or red bikini). Registration is at noon with the run stepping off at 2 p.m. Stick around for the award ceremony, raffle prize giveaways and more. See mostfabuloussantaspeedorun.com for additional information.

Dec. 6 & 7: ‘Festivus and the Rest of Us’ Concert at Plymouth Church UCC (2717 E. Hampshire St.): Join the boys of City of Festivals Men’s Chorus as they spread a little holiday cheer with their mouths. Oh, wait. That sounded bad. They’ll spread holiday cheer with their throats. Oh, screw it! They’re singing Christmas songs, damn it! Enjoy a performance of new and classic Christmas carols on Saturday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m. or Sunday, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at the door for $15.

Dec. 7: Secret Santa Women’s OUT to Brunch at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): Bring a dish to pass and wrap a $5 secret Santa gift for this yuletide brunch featuring friendly faces and fabulous foods. Sponsored by WomenOut, this 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. meal is open to all ladies who’d like to enjoy some Christmas goodwill.

Dec. 9: Ugly Holiday Sweater Party at Walker’s Pint (818 S. Second St.): Grab your holiday worst and head on down to this popular watering hole for an awesome Christmas event. The party starts at 5 p.m. with free food at 6. Party the night away with music at 7 as well as drink specials, a visit from Santa and prizes for the ugliest Christmas sweater. Drink specials…ugly sweaters…and hot gals? What’s not to like?!

December 9: Fair Wisconsin Holiday Party at Wayward Kitchen (1407 S. First St.): Come celebrate the progress the LGBT community made advancing equality in 2014. Hosted by my gal pal BJ Daniels, the night includes performances by City of Festivals Men’s Chorus and free appetizers from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. At $25 per ticket it’s a lovely way to kick off the Christmas season.

Send Ruthie a question or tell her about an upcoming event at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.

Need some no-fuss appetizers for the holidays? What about an easy yet impressive dessert? Catch her web series, Ruthie’s Bitchin’ Kitchen, at ruthiesbitchinkitchen.com.