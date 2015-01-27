× Expand Thinkstock

I recently attended a meeting during which someone raised the subject of diversity. LGBT people are all about diversity. The presenter concocted an ungainly acronym I’d never seen before: LGBTTQQIAAP. A seemingly logical extension of the familiar “LGBT, x93 it includes more riders on the already overcrowded gender-identity bandwagon.

For most, LGBT is clear enough. It stands for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender. “Q x93 has become common usage, as in LGBTQ, but there was confusion about whether it stood for “Queer x93 or “Questioning x93—as in, questioning if you're queer, presumably. Then came an “I x93 for “Intersex, x93 referring to those sexually equipped as both genders. Formerly known as Hermaphrodites, they switched from the Greek root to a Latinate one. Personally, I preferred the Greek. It sounded like they should have a temple. Nevertheless, “I x93 it is. Then came “A x93 for Allies. Easy enough—those are the straight people who support gay causes. So, for the politically correct, LGBTQIA became the acronym au courant .

Well, not so fast. Apparently there are still others beyond the gender binary clamoring for inclusion. There was also some consternation over the “T x93 for Transgender. Despite its umbrella shape, the “T x93 became insidious. There are, after all, lots of “T x93s—transgenders, transsexuals, transvestites, Transsiberians, etc. So, the second “T x93 apparently recognizes there’s more than one “T x93 to be reckoned with. To make everybody happy, they also added another “Q. x93 Fair enough…

Now comes the other “A. x93 In certain circumstances, one would be happy with a pair of aces. Here however, maybe not. The new one, I’m told, stands for Asexual. Apparently, there was ambiguity about what the other “A x93 meant anyway. Now, I’m fine with Allies but I’m not too sure of Asexuals. Everyone else is bonded, however obliquely, by their sexual orientation, Asexuals, if I understand the term correctly, are devoid of sexual orientation. Maybe there should just be another “I x93 for Ironic. And don’t try to add another “A x93 for Androgyny.

“P x93 is for Pansexual. For fairness’ sake, I suppose it’s an etymological nod to the Greeks since they took away Hermaphrodite. And no, Pansexuals are not the ones with the flutes. They are, according to the Queer Dictionary (yes, there is one), attracted to anybody. But, they’re not to be confused with bisexuals, known in some circles as Ambisexuals. I shouldn’t have mentioned that for risk of adding yet another “A, x93 but apparently, depending on whom you ask, Ambi- or even Omnisexuals are not the same as bisexuals. Maybe there should be an “O. x93 Anyway, it would seem all of them are really “B x93s but there’s a lot of gender theory hair-splitting involved that you really don’t want to get into.

Oddly absent are the “Rs, x93 the gay Republicans. If anyone suffers the indignity of marginalization for being different and seemingly deserve a letter, it would be gay Republicans. On the other hand, everyone else in the acronym was born that way. Being “R x93 is a choice. Mercifully, for now at least, there’ll be no “R. x93