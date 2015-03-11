I Like ’Em Cheap & Easy

You know who I hate? People who say that money doesn’t matter. You know the type. These are the bastards who say things like, “It’s only money x93 or “The best things in life are free x93 or (my personal favorite) “The things that matter the most aren’t things. x93

Needless to say, these butt pipes are usually rolling in dough or they’re some new-age-hippie type too high to fully understand that life is about to kick ’em in the kazubies if they don’t get a job soon and pad their faux-leather wallet.

“Oh, but Ruthie, x93 they tell me, “It’s just money. x93 Oh, really Daddy Warbucks? Then why do you have an allergic reaction every time the check arrives? If you’re going to play Donald Trump then you better not waste my time driving around the lakefront for three hours, looking for a free spot to park during Pridefest.

I like the people who are tight on cash and admit it. Take the guy who emailed recently. Check out his query, and then see the list of weekly happenings for some great yet inexpensive things to do this week!

Dear Ruthie -

I love all that the drag queens do for the community, and I’d like to support them and attend their shows, but I don’t have all that extra cash. This girl’s bra straps are tight! Any thoughts on free shows and events?

- Strapped for Cash

Dear Strap On -

There are a lot of things you can do, places to enjoy and things to see in Milwaukee that don’t involve a cover charge. You just have to keep your eye out for them, sugar. There are many free drag shows in town. Hamburger Mary’s, Hybrid and Fluid regularly have drag events that don’t involve a cover charge. In addition, here are a few things you should consider doing if you want to save money while enjoying the LGBT nightlife.

Start by picking up the Shepherd Express newspaper every week. In addition to this absolutely fabulous column of weekly happenings, you’ll find lots of events throughout the pages of the paper—some without a cover charge and others involving minimal costs.

You might also want to check in with the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center. These folks are constantly hosting get-togethers, celebrations, classes and more, often for free. Check them out at mkelgbt.org for a calendar of events.

I’d also suggest volunteering. If you’d like to a attend a fancy-shmancy fundraiser or gala, check in with the hosting charity and see if you can’t get involved in the special night. It’s a great way to attend a dinner, see a show or enjoy a night without having to buy a ticket.

March 11: Team Trivia at Hybrid (707 E. Brady St.): What the what? Hybrid Lounge has trivia now? You got it, Einstein, and you don’t have to be Alex Trebek to participate. Check out the friendly corner bar (literally) every Wednesday, and use your noggin to win prizes. Beef up on your trivial tendencies and join the brainy bunch at 6:30 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome.

March 13: TGIF at Antigua (5823 W. Burnham St.): The gang at the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center hosts this monthly get-together that’s free and open to all. (Cash bar available.) Drop by the spicy West Allis Latin bistro from 5:30 to 7 p.m. this month to meet a few new friends, greet some old faces and kick off the weekend with a rainbow-infused bang!

March 13-28: ‘Stop Kiss’ at Soulstice Theatre (3770 S. Pennsylvania Ave.): The focus of Diana Son’s play begins after two young women share their first kiss on a dark street, only to become the victims of a homophobic attack. Theatrical Tendencies, Milwaukee’s LGBT-focused theater, tackles the poignant story with Mark Neufang directing a cast of seven. For performance times and tickets ($20), visit theatricaltendencies.com.

March 16: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ at Hamburger Mary’s (2130 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.): Want to watch the new season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race, x93 but don’t have cable? Watch it on a monster screen at this Bay View burger joint. Their 10-foot projection screen features all the cross-dressing craziness, in addition to a complementary finger food buffet (with purchase of an adult beverage). The drag-tastic night starts at 7:30 p.m., but call 414-988-9324 for reservations first.

Have a question for Ruthie or need to tell her about an event? Email DearRuthie@Shepex.com. Catch her web series at ruthiesbitchinkitchen.com and learn about her charity at ruthieskennelclub.org.