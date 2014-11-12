A Little Something for Everyone

What do you like? A pleasant luncheon or a wild weekend? Spending a day planning a future with your significant other or laughing the night away with friends? Whatever (and whoever) strikes your interest, you’re sure to find it this week. Just take a look at the happenings in the LGBT community the next few days. First, though, let’s read an email I recently received from a guy slightly conflicted about what he likes.

Dear Ruthie,

I’m attracted to both men and women equally. I have been ever since puberty. What I don’t understand is how people can be so black and white about their sexuality. How can it be so clear? They’re attracted to men or they’re attracted to women? It doesn’t make sense to me. How can it be so crystal clear to others yet I’m so equally torn? I thought I was comfortable with my sexuality but this is really winding me up. Can you explain it to me?

Thanks,

Bi Guy

Dear Guy,

You’re Bisexual. It’s cool. It’s healthy. It’s fine. There may be naysayers who don’t believe you’re Bisexual when you tell them. Some will say you’re just not comfortable with your true sexuality. Tell those people to go screw themselves! The spectrum of sexuality is a big one (no pun intended) with lots of variation, and you’re far from being alone in your equal attraction to both sexes.

You know who you are. You know what your heart tells you. That’s all that matters. If, on the other hand, you’re facing conflicting emotions or your sexuality is a source of aggravation for you, don’t hesitate to see a therapist and talk about it.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

November 12: Cream City Sixth Annual Business Equality Luncheon at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino (1611 W. Canal St.): Toast diversity in the workplace with a special acknowledgment to the Milwaukee LGBT community. Sponsored by BMO Harris, this year’s keynote speaker is Neil Giuliano, CEO of the San Francisco AIDS Foundation, past president of GLAAD and former mayor of Tempe, Ariz. (Holy moly!) Schmooze with Brew Town’s movers and shakers from 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with a $75 ticket. Simply visit eventbrite.com and search for “2014 Business Equality x93 to reserve your seat.

November 13: LGBT Wedding Expo at Radisson Milwaukee West (2303 N. Mayfair Road): I do, I do, I do! The Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce along with Diamond Nexus present a celebration of love and commitment…and wedding dressing, centerpieces, tuxedos, professional planners, DJs, rings, caterers, venues, bands and floral arrangements. A one-stop shop for same-sex couples about to hit the aisle, this expo is free and open to the public from 4 to 8 p.m.

November 14: TGIF at Camp Bar Tosa (6600 W. North Ave.): Come meet some new friends, party with old buddies and kick off the weekend with the gang from the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center. After all, they’re the group behind these popular monthly happy hours highlighting various hot spots around the city. Free appetizers, drink specials and plenty of friendly faces make this a great get-together. Check it out, and you’ll be hooked!

November 14: Comedy Nite Out at ComedySportz Garage (420 S. First St.): Tupperware diva Dixie Kuppe is your hostess during this funny fundraiser for Alliance High School. The stand-up revue features comedians Christopher Schmidt, Tim Hunter, Woodi Bruce, Tommy V and Just Corky. Between the belly laughs, enjoy an impressive silent auction, lively libations and a few other surprises. Tickets go for $10 at the door for the 8 p.m. event.

November 15 & 16: Heatwave at Key Lime Cove Water Park and Hotel (1700 Nations Drive, Gurnee, Ill.): Did you enjoy the Big Night Out at Six Flags? The fun continues at Key Lime Cove! Just a hop, skip and a jump from Milwaukee (OK…about 45 minutes), this indoor water park goes Gay for 24 hours (3 a.m. to 3 p.m.) during the wet and wild event. Closed to the public and open only to those 21+, Heatwave offers 12 hours of water park craziness, a poolside dance, a swimsuit runway and more. Sober up on Sunday during Gospel Brunch featuring me and my gal-pal Shawna Love! See heatwavechicago.com for pricing, room availability, reservations and tickets, schedule of events and celebrity lineups. Let’s get soaking wet!

