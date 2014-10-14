Masterson Makes It Meatier

If you haven’t noticed, “Hear Me Out x93 has expanded to include articles by my amigo Paul Masterson. Now you can turn here for neighborly advice, events of interest to LGBT folks and whatever the hell Paul writes about. No…I’m just yanking your nuggets. Paul is here to cover various aspects of the Milwaukee LGBT community, which is sure to round out this section nicely. After all, Paul is an established journalist, experienced activist and celebrated art critic…and he makes a helluva waffle.

Everyone at Shepherd Express is excited to have Paul onboard so we had a cocktail party at Kasana in the Third Ward to welcome him. With fabulous food and bountiful beverages in hand (you have to try Kasana’s tropical mojitos), we mingled with dozens of delightful guests while enjoying the stunning floral arrangements from Kathy’s 2nd Chance Plants and the incredibly fun Kapture U Kreations photo booth.

Did you miss the party? Don’t worry! There’s plenty going on in Brew City. Consider the list of happenings then check out Paul’s column. But first, let’s read a letter from a reader.

Dear Ruthie,

My new boyfriend has a huge birthmark on his penis. It’s big and bumpy and disgusting. I can’t get past it. I’ve nearly lost interest in him, but I feel like an a-hole dumping him over a birthmark. What do you think I should do?

—Shallow Saul

Dear Shallow

Who cares?! Your eyes are closed most of the time anyway! Regardless, it sounds like you’ve already made up your mind. Call it quits with your honey…and hope that karma doesn’t send you a guy fixated on one of your own shortcomings.

HOT HAPPENINGS

October 16 to 26: Milwaukee LGBT Film Festival (various theaters): It’s time to give the Blu-ray player a break and put away the Falcon and TitanMen discs. It won’t kill you to get a little culture! After all, with more than two dozen movies, there’s something for everyone during this 29th installment of the popular film fest. Venues include the Oriental Theatre, UW-Milwaukee’s Union Theatre and UWM’s Union Art Gallery. Call the Peck School of the Arts at 414-229-4308 for information or see www4.uwm.edu/psoa/film/lgbtfilmfestival.

October 17: Milwaukee Macabre at 6 Wings Studio (1223 S. 23rd St.): Not for the faint of heart, this morbidly exciting exhibition celebrates the chilling side of art, the spoken word, music, makeup and more. Body painting, a DJ and dancing round out the deathly debauchery. The bewitching begins at 7:30 p.m. and runs until 2 a.m. with a $10 cover charge.

October 17 & 18: Gallery Night and Day at Historic Third Ward (various locations): Celebrate fall with a crisp walk between a few of Milwaukee’s hottest galleries, some wine, artsy-fartsy stuff and more wine. The 27-year-old event keeps getting better, and autumn is a delightful time to take it in. See the “Events x93 area of historicthirdward.org for a list of participating galleries, and then go enjoy some free wine. I mean art…yes….art.

October 18: Octobear Fest at Kruz (354 E. National St.): Keep yourself warm with the bears and boys of the Milwaukee Area Ursine League during their fall fundraiser. The “Bears ’n Brews x93 celebration features a beer sampling as well as a food drive benefitting Feeding America.

October 18: “Anything But Clothes x93 Party at Plan B (924 Williamson St., Madison): If Lady Gaga can prance around in lunchmeat, plastic bubbles and less, so can you! Take a drive to Mad City for the ABC Party where you’re encouraged to wear anything but clothes! Wrap yourself in aluminum foil, glue a wig to your coochie or cover yourself with coffee filters—it’s up to you. Guests 18 to 20 pay $10 at the door; guests over 21 pay $5.

October 20: ‘Shepherd Express’ InBiz Dinner and Awards at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino (1721 W. Canal St.): Celebrate the best of the best independent businesses in Milwaukee. Shepherd Express readers voted for their favorite organizations in eight categories, and we’ll announce the winners at this swanky soiree. Best of all, you can sample foods from 10 local hot spots for $18 at the 6-9 p.m. event. Visit inbizmke.eventbrite.com for tickets.

