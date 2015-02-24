Let’s Party!

× Expand Getty Images

Whether you like a pink party, a boozy benefit or you simply want to rock out with your ding-dong out, this city has an event for you. Take this week for example! You can rub elbows with local movers and shakers, meet one of the stars of “RuPaul’s Drag Race, x93 nibble on chocolate vaginas or wear your granny’s church hat for drink specials—all in Brew Town!

Don’t believe me? Well, screw you! Then check out the list of happenings this week to see what I mean. Let’s also read a letter from a guy who is looking for love from a man with a great big, swelling checkbook.

Dear Ruthie,

I’m single, 23 and only interested in older men who can offer me things. And I’m talking about emotional and professional things in addition to those nice little presents people like to get. My friends say I’m a bitch/stuck up/whore because I’m like this, but is it wrong to want the best for myself? Boys my age have nothing to offer me, so I don’t pick up guys at the bars, and I stick to the Gay online social sites and stuff to find guys that fit my preferences. Why is this bad?

Thanks,

Looking

Dear Hooker,

There’s nothing wrong with wanting the best for yourself. I find it odd, however, that you don’t mention a physical attraction to older men or daddies or whatever you horned-up kids call ’em these days. I’d think that if they were your sexual match, you would have noted that instead of defending your choice to focus on wealth and opportunities. That said, go for it whore!

Just kidding, sugar. Seriously, though, look for the man who will make you happy, but don’t blind yourself to all of the possibilities out there. You’re young. Look for a partner who makes you feel emotionally complete…regardless of their social status, age or bank account.

Feb. 25: Pink Hat Party at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): This monthly fundraiser at one of Brew Town’s favorite watering holes just keeps getting bigger and better! This month, donations go to the Milwaukee LGBT Film Festival. Wear a pink hat (or buy one there) for discounts on drinks and enter for your chance to win some nifty raffle prizes. Join the fun-raising (see what I did there?) from 8 to 11:30 p.m.

Feb. 26: Bondage a Go Go at Quarters Rock ’n’ Roll Palace (900 E. Center St.): Explore your kinky side (or someone else’s) during a naughty night. The dominatrix behind Minneapolis’ Ground Zero BDSM Club, Madame Bee brings her brand of tantalizing torture to Cream City, and she demands your attendance! (Cue whip-snap sound effect.) The fetish fest begins at 7 p.m. and runs to bar close with performances on two stages, drink specials and more. Access to the dungeon area of the party is included in a $10 cover, slave! (That felt good to say.)

Feb. 27: ‘The Vagina Monologues’ at UW-Milwaukee’s PSOA Recital Hall (2400 E. Kenwood Blvd.): Let’s talk va jay-jays with the good people of The Women’s Resource Center (WRC). Jam out with your clam out (not literally), and take in this annual performance of Eve Ensler’s hit show while helping the WRC raise awareness of violence against women. The 7 p.m. performance offers general seating for $10. Vagina-shaped chocolates and soaps (yep…you read that correctly) are available for purchase with proceeds going to the cause TeamTeal365. Additional performances occur on Saturday, Feb. 28 at 2:30 and 7 p.m.

Feb. 28: Legends Recognition Event at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): This heartfelt evening honors 20 African American leaders in the Wisconsin LGBT community with an emphasis on advocacy and community engagement, government affairs, civic duty and policy, arts and entertainment, and higher education. Enjoy a 5 p.m. reception with a fantastic awards program at 6 p.m.

March 2: Drag Race Mondays at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): It’s finally here! It’s the season premiere of LOGO’s hit (and only?) show, “RuPaul’s Drag Race! x93 Best of all, you can watch the show alongside our very own hometown hero and “Drag Race x93 contestant, Trixie Mattel! The craziness starts at 7 p.m. with karaoke to follow afterward.

Have a question for Ruthie or need to tell her about an event? Email DearRuthie@Shepex.com. Catch her web series at ruthiesbitchinkitchen.com, and learn about her charity at ruthieskennelclub.org.